Hallmark Actress Gets Engaged: ‘Best Thing to Witness’

Actress Princess Davis just finished filming her latest Hallmark movie in Vancouver and is now taking on a new role: fiancé. The rising star, who received rave reviews for her role in the 2022 movie “The Gift of Peace” and a Leo Award nomination for 2023’s “Holiday Road,” revealed her engagement on September 20, 2024.

Becoming the latest member of the Hallmark family to get engaged or married this year, Davis posted a series of engagement photos on Instagram with her future husband, Joshua Costea, who won multiple industry awards when he was a teen actor and filmmaker.

She captioned their announcement post by writing, “starts with an F & rhyme’s with Beyoncé 💍”

Princess Davis Received Flurry of Celebratory Notes From Hallmark Stars & Fans

Friends, fans and Hallmark co-stars celebrated Davis’ happy news, including her “Color, Cut, Murder” co-star Brad Harder, who wrote, “Congrats to you both!!!❤️❤️”

Sara Canning, who co-starred with Davis in “Holiday Road,” commented, “Ohhhhhhhhh YESSSSSSS! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congrats you two!!!”

Kelcey Mawema, who appeared in Hallmark’s “Sealed With a Kiss” and is in the Hallmark+ series “The Chicken Sisters,” chimed in with, “Congratulations!!!!!! 🥺❤️”

Davis was also flooded with celebratory comments from friends, including one who wrote, “SHE’S ENTERING HER ENGAGEMENT ERA 👑💍”

The Vancouver-based couple’s photographer Syd Wong, who has also been the on-set photographer for Hallmark movies including “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” and the “Curious Caterer” franchise, posted another series of photos from their engagement shoot.

She wrote, “princess + josh • the way these two compliment each other is literally the best thing to witness”

Princess Davis is Latest Hallmark Star to Get Engaged or Married in 2024

Davis joins several other Hallmark actresses who’ve shared exciting wedding news in 2024.

“My Sister’s Keeper” and “Crossword Mysteries” alum Kimberly J. Brown married fellow actor Daniel Kountz in April, with bridesmaid Lacey Chabert by her side, telling Heavy that her favorite part was “the amazing feeling of being surrounded by those closest to you, having those surreal moments of having people from different areas of your life meeting.”

In July, fellow Canadian actress Celeste Dejardins announced she was engaged to her longtime NHL beau, Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl, who proposed on one knee at a beach in Mallorca, Spain.

On August 18, Us Weekly reported that Hallmark Channel and “Gossip Girl” alum Jessica Szohr married her longtime beau, former NHL player and Stanley Cup champion Brad Richardson. The “Lucky in Love” star had actress Nina Dobrev serve as her maid of honor.

Hallmark alum Shawn Christian also got married in August to his “Days of Our Lives” co-star Arianne Zucker after a three-year engagement.

“When Calls The Heart” real-life couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are also married, after announcing their engagement in December 2022. Though their wedding date hasn’t been publicly shared, McGarry confirmed the news during the Hearties Family Reunion on September 14.

That same day, Hallmark star Torrey DeVitto, who’s expecting her first baby in November, got married at an outdoor wedding to her Michigan-based beau, Jared LaPine.