Hallmark Stars Spark Engagement Rumors With Social Media Post

Fans have whipped themselves into a frenzy over a social media post from “Glee” alum Nolan Gerard Funk, who’s about to star in his first Hallmark movie, “Five Gold Rings,” part of Hallmark Mystery’s “Miracles of Christmas” lineup.

On November 5, 2024, Funk posted three selfies of himself with his “Five Rings” co-star, Holland Roden. In the photos, he and the former “Teen Wolf” star are seen smiling with their heads touching as they pose in front of a quaint doorstep decorated for the holidays. Funk captioned the post with five diamond ring emoji and no text, causing many fans to assume it was an engagement announcement.

Fans Say Nolan Gerard Funk’s Post Gave Them a ‘Heart Attack’

Shocked fans flooded the comment section of Funk’s post from the set of “Five Gold Rings,” which premieres on Hallmark Mystery on November 7, while others chimed in to explain that the five emoji in his caption were simply meant to symbolize the name of the movie.

“NOLAN Y HOLLAND???!!!😍😍😍😍❤️❤️” one excited fan commented, drawing dozens of likes.

“What a small world,” another wrote. “Nolan and Holland, Glee and Teen Wolf? 😯😍😍👏🙏 Congratulations to you👏”

Others commented that they were recovering from the shock of initially thinking the actors were a couple, including one who wrote, “took me a solid 5 mins to realize ur in a movie together & not engaged 😵‍💫 thank u for the heart attack”

Someone else wrote “literally just gave me heart palpitations don’t do that again please” while another chimed in, “Omg I had a mini heart attack for a second! Can’t wait to watch it!”

Even “Fire Country” actress Diane Farr got swept up in the confusion, commenting, “Got me. Thank you commenters for context”

Funk, 38, nor Roden, also 38, jumped in to provide an explanation for their confused fans, but several people posted replies to their congratulatory comments to try to set the record straight.

After learning the truth, one person wrote, “SMH I was gonna be so happy that you two got engaged 😂😢”

Holland Roden & Nolan Gerard Funk Have Kept Fairly Quiet About Their Love Lives

It’s not clear whether Roden and Funk are both single. According to Us Weekly, Roden was previously linked to her “Teen Wolf” co-star Ian Bohen, but rarely talks about her personal life.

Little has been reported about Funk’s love life, meanwhile, but he did open up to Netflix in 2022 about what he’s like in a relationship, saying that “communication” is his love language.

“Both with physical touch and words,” he explained. “I do consider myself hopelessly romantic deep down, but it takes a moment to get there.”

A self-proclaimed foodie, he told the outlet that for a date, he loves to pick a good restaurant and that good lighting is key, recalling a date during which he took it upon himself to grab extra candles for their table — and that the restaurant then added them everywhere.

“There was a restaurant in New York called Cecconi’s,” he recalled. “I was having dinner there and I noticed that they had a few candles somewhere in the restaurant. So I just went and grabbed them and put them by us. Then I went there a few days later — all of a sudden the whole bar had candles all over it. I pay a little too much attention to the lighting.”

In “Five Gold Rings,” Roden — who’s starred in multiple Hallmark movies since 2022’s “Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas” with Tyler Hynes — plays an artist who goes home for the holidays but is given a “Christmas quest left by her grandmother,” per Hallmark’s synopsis. The assignment requires her to work with local detective, played by Funk, to try to return lost items to their owners before Christmas.

Funk told Digital Journal that he “had a blast making it,” noting that it’s not only his first Hallmark movie, but also his first-ever Christmas movie.

When Hallmark held its first “Jingle Stop Tour” on October 16 with fan events in Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York, Funk was included among the featured stars.

He told The Knockturnal at the New York event, “Excited to be experiencing my first Countdown to Christmas. Everyone’s been so welcoming.”