Hallmark Star Engaged to Longtime Love

One of Hallmark‘s newest stars just pulled off a picture-perfect proposal to his longtime love — but his fiancé nearly derailed the whole plan by accident. Jake Foy, who plays Tuff McMurray on the weekly series “Ride,” just revealed that on May 8, 2023, he proposed to his boyfriend of over five years on the picturesque shore of Two Jack Lake in Banff National Park.

After keeping their big news secret from the public for a week, Foy and his now-fiancé, Nicolas La Traverse, shared engagement photos on May 17 via Instagram. And the photographer who captured the special moment shared his funny story of how the carefully-planned proposal almost got derailed.

Foy, who’s gained lots of attention for playing a gay cowboy and musician on “Ride,” has received loving support from co-stars and fans over the big news. Here’s what you need to know:

Jake Foy’s New Fiancé Almost Accidentally Derailed Secret Proposal

According to Nick Laferriere of Banff Photography, whom Foy hired to secretly capture the moment he proposed to La Traverse, the plan almost got derailed. As the couple approached the shoreline of Two Jack Lake, La Traverse spotted Laferriere, who was pretending to take nature photos while he waited for them to arrive. The unsuspecting La Traverse handed him his cell phone and asked if he’d be willing to take their photo.

Laferriere was also recording a video to capture the proposal, so he posted a short online video of the funny plot twist, when he snapped some shots of the couple smiling with La Traverse’s cell phone and then, with some quick thinking, asked if he’d like him to take some with his professional camera. When they agreed, the photographer quickly started snapping pictures as Foy got down on one knee and surprised La Traverse.

“I love when proposals don’t go ‘exactly’ as planned,” Laferriere said.

The Canadian couple captioned the series of photos on Instagram by writing, “May 8, 2023 💍💍’Ain’t we got fun…?!’ 💌🎶” which may refer to a 1920s hit song of the same name. It was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and was recorded by entertainment legends including Doris Day, Peggy Lee, and Dick Van Dyke.

Foy has shared on social media that he and La Traverse, whose LinkedIn profile says he works as a digital and broadcast producer, met over five years ago. In late April, Foy, 32, posted an Instagram tribute for Traverse’s 25th birthday, in which he revealed that they met when he was making ends meet as a waiter. Coincidentally, he worked at the same restaurant, he told Monsters & Critics, as Tiera Skovbye, who now plays his sister on “Ride.” Traverse was seated at one of Foy’s tables and the rest is history.

Foy wrote, “What a lucky piece of work am I to have had space & time seat your soul at table 11 to celebrate your birthday FIVE YEARS AGO?!?! Been waitin’ on y’a hand and foot ever since 😘🥹 — wouldn’t trade a minute of it. Xx”

The couple first went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2017 and have shared other milestones as a couple there. For instance, they adopted a puppy named Daisy in August 2021 and celebrated buying their first house together in December 2022.

Foy has also periodically written tributes to his longtime love, including a lengthy post on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

A portion of his post read, “Even this sunset can’t hold a candle to your quiet, honest, passionate, dignified, clever, keep-me-in-check kind of love. You challenge and encourage me every day to authentically speak my mind, and be the fullest, bravest, most creative version of myself that I can.”

Hallmark Stars Celebrate Jake Foy’s Engagement

Foy and Hallmark have been heralded by LGTBQ+ advocates and media for the character of Tuff McMurray, who is a multi-dimensional character who just happens to be gay.

“An out-and-proud gay man, Tuff is just accepted by his family,” Out Magazine wrote shortly after the show premiered, “with his queerness not being a main point of questioning within the story.”

Meanwhile, PRIDE wrote, “Unlike other family-oriented cable networks that insist on erasing the existence of LGBTQ+ characters, the Hallmark Channel is once again doubling down on its inclusivity, making sure that its movies and TV shows are telling diverse stories when it comes to gender, race, and sexual orientation.”

Foy’s castmates have also been incredibly supportive, not only about his character but about his relationship with La Traverse, who sometimes hung out with the cast while Foy spent months filming with them in Calgary. When they posted their engagement news on Instagram, many of Foy’s co-stars liked the post, including Marcus Rosner and Beau Mirchoff, and some wrote celebratory comments.

Seemingly overwhelmed by their cute photos, Skovbye wrote, “Stop stop stop stop stop ❤️”

Nancy Travis, who plays Tuff’s mom on “Ride,” wrote, “These photos – feels so intimate and special. Thanks for sharing – makes me feel like I am there. You were definitely the most beautiful people in the mountains that day! xoxo”

Sara Garcia, who plays ranch hand Valeria Galindo, wrote, “I’m not crying YOU ARE 🥰🍾🎉”

The Hallmark Ride Instagram account added, “Congratulations!!! 🎊 🥰”

“Ride” has two episodes left in its first season, with the finale scheduled to air on Hallmark Channel on May 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern.