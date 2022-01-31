‘ER’ Cast Members Reunite in Hallmark Movie Airing in March

The Hallmark Channel has announced a new movie that will feature cast members from the hit TV show “ER.” The movie is premiering in March.

Eriq La Salle & Gloria Reuben From ‘ER’ Are Starring in the Movie

Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben will be starring in a new Hallmark movie called “A Second Chance at Love,” Deadline reported.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “On the surface, Alicia (played by Nancy Drew‘s Alvina August) and Arnold’s (Jared Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed ‘love doctor,’ immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack (La Salle) and Brenda’s (Reuben) dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of Programming for Crown Media Family Networks, told Deadline about the movie: “We are so excited to reunite Eriq and Gloria in this all-new movie. With 20 years passed since they last appeared on the screen together, this heartwarming romcom will showcase their undeniable chemistry — a treat for viewers ready to see this television reunion. I’m looking forward to it and I know so many ER fans are, too.”

This is the first time the two actors have been on TV together in more than 20 years, Deadline reported.

The Movie Premieres in March

The new movie will premiere on Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel, Deadline reported.

Alvina August and Jarod Joseph are also starring in the movie. The executive producers include Kimberley Wakefield, Jacob Nasser, Joseph Nasser, Danial Nasser, Danny Webber and Jack Nasser, Deadline reported. The movie was directed by Alfons Adetuyi, produced by Tara Cowell-Plain, and written by Chad Quinn.

According to IMDb, the movie was filmed under the working title, “I Do Again.” IMDb lists Nykeem Provo as also starring.

When Reuben shared the news on Instagram, she wrote: “It’s true! Reunited and it feels so good! Can’t wait to share more with you 💕.”

La Salle previously starred in the Hallmark movie, “Notes from Dad.”

Reuben previously starred in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, “Little John.” She also starred in “Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise.”

On “ER,” Reuben portrayed Jeanie Boulet for 103 episodes. La Salle portrayed Peter Benton for 171 episodes.

Since “ER,” the two actors have had a prolific career.

La Salle’s many credits include “Angie Tribeca,” “Logan” (Will Munson), “Under the Dome” (Hektor Martin), “A Gifted Man” (Evan), “24,” “Covert Affairs,” and more.

Reuben’s credits have included “The First Lady,” “Torn From Her Arms,” “City on a Hill” (Eloise), “Blue Bloods,” “Mr. Robot” (Krista Gordon for 16 episodes), “The Jesus Rolls,” “Cloak & Dagger” (Adina for 17 episodes), “Every Day Is Christmas,” “Blindspot” (Kira), “The Blacklist,” “Saints & Sinners” (Mayor Pamela Clayborne), “The Breaks,” “The Music in Me,” “Happy Face Killer,” “Falling Skies” (Marina for nine episodes), “Admission,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Raising the Bar” (Rosalind Whitman for 25 episodes), and more.

