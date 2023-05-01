Eric Mabius Teases New ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Movie

Eric Mabius, star of Hallmark’s series “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” has confirmed that Hallmark is bringing the franchise back for another movie. Hallmark, however, has not made an announcement about a renewal.

During an Interview, Mabius Said There Will Be Another Movie in the Franchise

In an interview in late April 2023 with Australia’s Today Extra, Mabius confirmed that there will indeed be another movie in the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” franchise. One of the hosts noted that the franchise has had a continuous run for years, and asked if there will be another film.

Mabius replied, “There is, and what a wonderful project. Martha Williamson, the one who created ‘Touched by an Angel,’ has had a great run… It’s just brilliant, because it’s a mixture of romance and comedy and heartfelt intent without being syrupy.”

The interview is not available to watch outside of Australia, but one alert fan shared a clip of his answer about “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” on Twitter.

One fan noted that Mabius’ answer sounded “very hopeful and promising.”

Another fan tweeted, “What? A new #SignedSealedDeliveredMovie? Don’t mess with me & get my hopes up, unless this is really happening! It would be too good to be true! What network? #POstables #Hearties”

Hallmark Media has not yet made any announcement confirming a renewal.

However, the news about a new movie isn’t a huge surprise. During a TCA event in August 2022, Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media EVP of Programming, said they weren’t finished with the franchise, Variety reported.

“As far as ‘Good Witch’ — which I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP — I can’t announce anything specific about that,” Daly shared at the time. “That also holds for ‘Signed, Sealed and Delivered’ — don’t think we’re finished with that.”

Wonya Lucas, President and CEO of Hallmark Media, said that fans’ letters about the mystery series were being noticed.

“The fandom and the passion for that franchise is usual, and so we listen,” Lucas said. “We hear.”

Mabius Shared the Interview on His Patreon Account

Mabius shared the interview in a post on his Patreon account, which he also shared on Twitter. The main focus of the interview was about a possible reboot series based on the movie “Cruel Intentions.” He starred in the movie with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, Joshua Jackson, and Reese Witherspoon.

Mabius wrote: “Did this lil’ Interview with Australian TODAY EXTRA last night!” He linked to an article about the interview, which didn’t mention his comments about “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

Mabius recently had a cameo role in Hallmark’s 2022 movie, “Haul Out the Holly,” starring Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown. His appearance was brief but dramatic. Many other Hallmark stars also had cameos in Christmas films during the 2022 season, including Kimberley Sustad (“Three Wise Men & a Baby”), Chris McNally (“Christmas Class Reunion”), Pascale Hutton (“We Wish You a Married Christmas,”) Kristoffer Polaha (“Haul Out the Holly,”) Wes Brown (“My Southern Family Christmas”), Jonathan Bennett (“When I Think of Christmas”), Peter Benson (“When I Think of Christmas”), and Nikki DeLoach (“Five More Minutes” sequel).

