Erin Cahill Reveals ‘Family’ Bond with Hallmark Leading Ladies: ‘Inseparable’

Hallmark star Erin Cahill opened up recently about her “inseparable” bond with other Hallmark leading ladies, in an interview with First for Women. She said that actors may always say “we’re a family,” but in the case of her Hallmark co-stars, “we really are one.”

Hallmark’s Leading Ladies Call Each Other ‘Working Things Out or Crying’

The leading ladies of Hallmark are very close, Cahill told First for Women. They’re so close that they even have a supportive group text chat and they “hang out all the time.”

“We call each other when we have problems,” Cahill revealed. “I can name a bunch of the Hallmark actresses who I’ve been on the phone with for an hour, working things out or crying. And we celebrate each other, too. I watch their movies! I know actors always say, ‘Oh, we’re a family,’ but we really are one.”

She said that even though many of them knew one another before becoming part of the Hallmark family, their bond has grown ever since.

“Hallmark has brought us together and now we’re just inseparable,” Cahill said.

She said she and Nikki DeLoach had mutual best friends, and she and Ashley Williams have known each other for about 20 years.

Cahill said that closeness, coupled with her gratefulness for being part of the Hallmark family, brought her to tears during Hallmark’s July TCA press tour.

“I am not being hyperbolic when I say I got moved to tears multiple times,” she said. “How lucky am I to be working with a group of people who actually care about putting good in the world? It’s such an anomaly, in general, but in entertainment? To find a huge company whose entire intention is ‘This is where love lives’ is remarkable.”

Cahill Is Starring in a Scripted Holiday Series for Hallmark

Cahill will be starring in Hallmark’s first scripted holiday series, “Holidazed,” this fall. The series is about six families who come together for the holiday. Cahill, Holland Roden, John C. McGinley, Ian Harding, and Dennis Haysbert will be among the stars, Variety reported. The series will air on Hallmark’s new streaming service, Hallmark+.

Hallmark shared a first look video about the series in July 2024.

Rumors about “Holidazed” have been circulating for awhile. Back in 2022, Hollywood North Buzz reported that the series was starting to film in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Cahill also teased the series back in December 2022. She posted a photo on Twitter with an envelope that read “Ep 101.”

Cahill recently posted about the series on Instagram.

“We really became like a family during the months of filming,” she wrote.

In her interview with First for Women, Cahill said that Gina Matthews, one of the executive producers, made homemade meatballs and pasta for the cast.

“Given the size of ‘Holidazed,’ [that] was no small feat,” she said.

Cahill will also be starring in a new movie for Hallmark called “Autumn at Apple Hill” this fall with Wes Brown. The movie premieres on October 5, Parade reported.

The synopsis reads: “Newly divorced, Elise (Cahill) is renovating an inn that she inherited from her grandparents. When Luke (Brown), CFO of a major hotel chain, arrives in town, she does her best to scare him off… but Luke just might be the best person to help her restore the Inn at Apple Hill to its former glory.”

