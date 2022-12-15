Erin Cahill Teases Possible New TV Series: ‘One of My Favorite Projects Ever’

Erin Cahill is teasing a possible new TV series that she’s been working on. Clues point to a strong chance that this could be a series for Hallmark, although this has not yet been confirmed by Cahill or the network. Here’s everything we know so far.

Cahill Has Been Filming the Series in Canada

On December 9, Cahill teased that she’s been filming a TV series in Canada. She shared a photo with an envelope that reads “Ep 101” on it, along with her name, indicating the first episode in a TV series. She tagged the photo as being taken in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Cahill wrote in the caption, “Last day on set of one of my favorite projects ever. I can’t WAIT to tell you all about it!!”

She’s been hinting about the project on social media since November. On December 9, she also wrote, while the Christmas Con convention was starting: “I’ll miss you all at Christmas Con + my @hallmarkchannel family! But, I can’t WAIT to show what I’m working on!”

Happy Friday! #fbf to an incredibly fun shoot w @Thats4Ent at #ChristmasCon for @TVInsider and @GettyImages. This is me for the next 3 wks! Who’s with me? ♥️🎄🎅🏻 ( I’ll miss you all at Christmas Con + my @hallmarkchannel family! But, I can’t WAIT to show what I’m working on!) pic.twitter.com/WHKj5vafJa — Erin Cahill (@theErinCahill) December 10, 2022

On November 25, she shared a video from Vancouver showing just how cold it was while they were filming. “At least I’ve got the cast & crew to warm my heart!” she joked in her tweet.

Hope you're staying warm! At work right now! At least I've got the cast & crew to warm my heart! 😁❤️🎬📽☃️🥶 pic.twitter.com/BEReFm2WtZ — Erin Cahill (@theErinCahill) November 26, 2022

On November 18, she shared a photo revealing that she was filming that evening.

She May Be Working on a Holiday TV Series for Hallmark

Although neither Cahill nor Hallmark have officially confirmed any details, clues are pointing to the possibility that Cahill is working on Hallmark’s upcoming holiday TV series “Holidazed.”

On November 6, the Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw posted that Cahill was one of the stars in “Holidazed.” SleepyKittyPaw is known for sharing accurate information on TV shows and movies based on production notes and behind-the-scenes posts. The account previously posted on October 17 that someone anonymously shared that Cahill was part of the cast, making the details still a rumor rather than a confirmation.

Lacey Chabert currently filming something new for Hallmark in Victoria. It's most likely the latest WEDDING VEIL movie—#5 just began production—but Hallmark's HOLIDAZED series (starring Erin Cahill, among others) is also still filming in the area. 🎥 https://t.co/drIW9BEB0q https://t.co/U7FWzuLA1C pic.twitter.com/rqpevdAGjB — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) November 6, 2022

A number of local news sources have confirmed that Hallmark is working on a holiday series for 2023, although Hallmark itself has not confirmed this.

Lake Cowichan Gazette reported on November 16 that part of a Hallmark holiday series for 2023 was being filmed locally. Russ Hamilton, location manager for Holidazed Productions, told the Gazette that the series was for Hallmark. Part of it was filmed in downtown Duncan, but most was filmed in Victoria and Oak Bay. The series itself takes place in Oak Bay, Oregon, with these Canadian locations doubling for the town.

“Downtown Duncan has the vibe and energy of a small town that is hard to find anywhere in Victoria,” Hamilton shared.

The Gazette shared that the series is about five families who live in the same neighborhood and “share their lives during the hectic Christmas season.”

Hamilton told the Gazette that the series will be eight episodes long. The first episode will focus on all the families, with subsequent episodes focusing on individual families before they all come together again later in the season.

Hamilton noted: “It’s (the) first time Hallmark has made a production like this in B.C. Holidazed will not be completed in time for this Christmas season, but it will be available for Christmas 2023 on Peacock and streaming services.”

According to ACFC West, the series was filmed from September 19 through December 12.

Heavy previously reported about the rumored TV series in September. At the time, it wasn’t clear if the series was meant for 2022 or 2023, but now it appears to be part of the 2023 lineup.

