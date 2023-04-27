Erin Cahill newest skill could take her to the big leagues

While filming “Hearts in the Game,” Hallmark superstar Erin Cahill proves she’s more than a killer actress with continuing producing capabilities – she’s also an athlete.

According to IMDB, the film is about a publicist who helps “a pitcher from the New York Mets- and her boyfriend from high school- find his way back to the game and her heart.” While the rom-com is sports-themed, and Cahill isn’t the athlete, she still shows her baseball skills.

“I only got one practice before we filmed those scenes and hadn’t held a bat since [maybe] middle school? So, I’m tooting my own horn because people were like, ‘You’ve got a really good swing.’ I just kept hitting them!” she said April 26, 2023 to Media Village.

Cahill also mentioned playing Hazel, a high-powered agent in a suit, was a “gift and cool challenge,” noting how her character is so much “different than her.”

“Hazel’s so different from me, and I couldn’t wait to explore that. I definitely see pieces of myself in her, and if I’m being honest, there wasn’t anyone in particular that I based her on,” she said

Erin Cahill on Tackling Mental Health

While filming “Heart of the Game,” Cahill took pride in helping tackle issues such as body positivity which was hit early on in the movie. Without giving any spoilers, Cahill expressed how excited she was to have a particular line and what power it would bring to women.

“You should like love who you are, and you shouldn’t be shamed for who you are, especially as a woman,” said Cahill in an April 26, 2023, interview with Just Jared.

While helping others love their body, she also had a hand in tackling mental health.

“The fact that this movie dealt with mental health is just so incredible to me, so important,” she says. “It’s a really important conversation, and so I couldn’t have been more thrilled or honored to be picked for this particular project and be part of it. I’ve had some friends who’ve dealt with some pretty intense mental health stuff, and I think that definitely helped in that way.”

Erin Cahill & Hallmark Embark on an Extended Journey

Cahill first starred in Hallmark’s “Sleigh Bells Ring” in 2016; ever since Cahill and Hallmark have continued to bloom their relationship.

“Erin brings a warmth and grace to her roles that resonate so wonderfully with our viewers. She is such an authentic person, and that quality, combined with her talent, is a winning combination,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, to Variety on October 25, 2022.

Cahill has big plans when it comes to her career. Like many Hallmark castmates, Cahill has upped her game and started to produce. According to IMDB, she’s produced two movies with Hallmark, “Every Time a Bell Rings” and “Christmas on the Range,” and one in the indie genre, “A Taste of Love.”

“Hallmark has been a welcoming home for me as an actress and a producer, and I look forward to sharing all the amazing things we’ve been creating together,” said Cahill to Variety on October 25, 2022.