Erin Krakow Calls Gift From Boyfriend Ben Rosenbaum a ‘Game Changer’

When longtime Hallmark Channel star Erin Krakow starts filming the 12th season of her hit series, “When Calls The Heart (WCTH),” in July, one item she’s sure to have on set with her is her new high-tech water bottle.

On May 25, 2024, Good Housekeeping reported that Krakow, who plays lead character Elizabeth Thatcher on WCTH, told the outlet that her boyfriend, co-star Ben Rosenbaum, gave her a Hidrate Spark PRO Smart Wattle Bottle as a gift and that it’s been a “game changer” for her.

“This was a gift from Ben, and it connects to an app on your phone,” she told the outlet, marveling at how it has improved her hydration while giving fans a small peek into her much buzzed about relationship with Rosenbaum, who plays Hickam on WCTH.

Erin Krakow Eats Healthfully, But Increasing Water Intake Made a ‘Big Difference’

Krakow has long been conscientious about her health, telling the My Devotional Thoughts blog in 2018 that other than snacking on cookies with former co-star Lori Loughlin, she typically watched what she ate.

“I don’t have any secrets or magic tricks for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but I do try to eat healthy (when I’m not inhaling vanilla cookies with Lori),” she told the blog. “I’d honestly much rather eat a giant bowl of watermelon than a slice of chocolate cake. And I try to stay active. Some of my favorite forms of exercise are hiking, dance aerobics, and yoga.”

But Rosenbaum’s gift of a high-tech water bottle has helped her drink enough water, too.

Krakow told Good Housekeeping, “It reminds you throughout the day if you’re not on track to meet your goal of how much water you’re supposed to be drinking. Amazing!”

According to HidrateSpark, its app calculates a personalized hydration goal for each user, and then the bottle tracks, sip-by-sip, how much they’ve had throughout the day. When it’s time to drink more, the bottle “glows” to remind them. It also has a rechargeable battery that lasts 10 to 14 days.

“I started using it on a recent movie, and it made a big difference,” Krakow told Good Housekeeping, revealing that she had the water bottle with her while filming the upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie “Santa Tell Me” with her former WCTH co-star Daniel Lissing.

“I was told by my makeup artist that it made a big difference in my skin,” Erin added, calling the tool a “game changer” for her.

Erin Krakow & Ben Rosenbaum Went Instagram ‘Official’ With Their Relationship on Valentine’s Day

Acknowledging that the water bottle was a gift from Rosenbaum gave Hallmarkies a thrilling little glimpse into the relationship between him and Krakow. They were long-rumored to be a couple, as they periodically post photos of fun trips and outings they’ve shared with fellow WCTH couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace. Questions about their status increased after they adopted a rescue pup named Willoughby in January 2023.

But many Hearties didn’t consider them an official couple until Valentine’s Day 2024, when Krakow posted a photo of herself kissing Rosenbaum on the cheek and captioned it with an emoji of an anatomical heart.

“Finally a pic of erin kissing ben,” one fan wrote.

On the same day, Rosenbaum posted a photo of his phone’s screensaver, featuring an image of Krakow snuggling with Willoughby.

“First thing I see when I wake up,” he wrote. “Last thing I see before sleep. Happy Valentines Day ❤️❤️”

Several weeks later, on March 3, Krakow posted a mirror selfie of her and Rosenbaum in an elevator and wrote, “Happy birthday @ben_rosenbaum! You mean the 🌎 to me!”

Krakow and Rosenbaum can be seen on “When Calls The Heart,” airing Sunday evenings on Hallmark Channel.