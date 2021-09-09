Erin Krakow Addresses Rumor: Did Her Photo Hint at Lori Loughlin’s Return?

She explained during a live Q&A on Instagram the true meaning of her social media share: “It meant I really like the new cafe wallpaper and I miss my friend.”

Krakow has been very open about how much she wants Loughlin back on the show. In an interview with ET Canada in February, Krakow talked about how much she’d like to see Loughlin return to the show. When asked if there was a chance that Abigail might come back in a future season, Krakow told ET Canada:

From your lips to God’s ears. I truly, truly hope so. It would make me so happy to see Abigail back in Hope Valley. And I think there are still a lot of really beautiful stories for her character to get to tell. I would welcome her back with open arms. So let’s hope.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Creator Said Getting Loughlin Back Would Be Tough

Brian Bird, creator of “When Calls the Heart,” explained that getting Loughlin back on the series would be tough, no matter how much he would like to see her reprise the role of Abigail.

In an interview with Charisma Podcast Network’s Greenelines podcast and host Dr. Steve Greene, Bird shared:

I personally would love nothing more than that happening in Hope Valley. Whether or not we can do it is another question. There’s a lot of moving parts to that decision. There’s a lot of other stakeholders besides me who would have to say yes to that. So I can’t say with certainty that we can pull that off. I hope we can, but I can’t say that we can actually pull it off… If anyone should come to Hope Valley it should be Abigail. In my opinion, that’s the kind of show we are. … I certainly hope so. That’s about all I know and all I can say at this point.

In a September 2020 interview with the Hearties Hotline Podcast, Bird said: “You know I’ve been praying for the best outcome possible for her and her family. Not just the most merciful one, but the most just one as well… We all make mistakes.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s September 2021 Lineup of New Movies