Erin Krakow Updates Fans on Seriously Injured Hallmark Actress Mamie Laverock

One week after 19-year-old Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock was placed on life support after she “fell five stories” from a hospital balcony, “When Calls The Heart” star Erin Krakow has issued an update on behalf of Laverock’s family.

On the evening of June 2, 2024, Krakow posted the update in her Instagram Stories along with a screenshot of the GoFundMe campaign, which Laverock’s parents set up shortly after she was critically injured. Laverock’s mom, Nicole Rockmann, has since said that her daughter’s body was “shattered” in the May 26 incident and that they plan to take legal action against St. John’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“Mamie’s family has asked me to share their immense gratitude with all of you,” Krakow wrote on Instagram. “Mamie’s road to recovery is long from over, but after falling 5 flights she is miraculously on the mend. There won’t be further updates at this time as Mamie’s family will be focusing on healing, but their GoFundMe is still active. Link below.”

Mamie Laverock Has Undergone Multiple Life-Saving Surgeries Since in Week Since Her Fall

Before the May 26 incident, Laverock had been undergoing two weeks of “intensive treatment” at at Vancouver’s St. John’s Hospital, Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Laverock experienced a “medical emergency” in Winnipeg on May 11, but Rockmann was able to reach her and “save her life.” Laverock was transferred to St. John’s, closer to where the family lives, and was expected to stay there for up to a month.

But two weeks into her stay, on May 26, Laverock was “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” Rockmann wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Her update, written the day after the incident, continued, “She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

Rockmann told the LA Times on May 30 that Laverock had just opened her eyes and had been taken off the ventilator. She later confirmed to the outlet that Laverock was moved from St. John’s to a “trauma receiving center.”

Rockmann and her husband, Rob Compton, also updated the GoFundMe page to say that they were thrilled Lavrock had made it through her “big surgeries” and that doctors said she was “doing well,” but that update was deleted hours later.

A lengthier update was posted on May 31, which stated that Laverock’s “body has been shattered.”

The update continued, “She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.”

“Mamie is ‘ doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived,” the update said. “Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday.”

Mamie Laverock’s Mom Insists Fall Was Not a Suicide Attempt

As news spread about Laverock’s condition, social media was abuzz with theories about what happened, including many assumptions that the actress jumped rather than fell. Hoping to clear up any false narratives, Laverock told the LA Times on May 30 that the incident at St. John’s was not “intended” and was not a suicide attempt.

Rockmann told the paper that Laverock’s progress was “an absolute miracle” but added that “there will be accountability.”

Vowing to take legal action against St. Paul’s with a “negligence-type case,” Rockmann told the paper, “We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong. It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”

A rep for St. John’s acknowledged to the LA Times that an “incident happened,” but could not elaborate due to patient privacy laws.

“In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety,” spokesperson Ann Gibbon told the paper. “Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery.”

Laverock is best known for her award-winning role as Rosaleen Sullivan on Hallmark Channel’s hit series “When Calls The Heart.” She portrayed the daughter of Molly Sullivan, played by Johannah Newmarch, in the show’s first season in 2014 and returned as a young adult in 2023 for season 10. Her other credits, per IMDb, include Hallmark’s 2018 movie “Wedding of Dreams,” Lifetime’s “Spotlight on Christmas” in 2020, and two episodes of Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

At the time of publication on June 3, her family’s GoFundMe campaign, which has been shared by multiple WCTH stars and Hallmark Channel, had raised $35,763 (48,769 CAD).