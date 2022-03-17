Erin Krakow Shares Hilarious Mishap with Prop on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Set

Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on Hallmark’s hit series “When Calls the Heart,” recently shared a hilarious mishap that happened with some props on the set of the series.

She Said She Promised Ice Cream to a Child on Set, But It Was Mashed Potatoes

In season 9 episode 1 of “When Calls the Heart,” Ned and Florence opened a new soda shop/pharmacy that sells ice cream. A big part of the first episode involved lots of characters enjoying ice cream from the shop while standing outside. Temperatures were hot during filming, which meant the ice cream could melt quickly in some situations.

Krakow revealed in a tweet that the ice cream used on set was sometimes mashed potatoes in disguise. But she didn’t know this when she promised a child on set that they would get ice cream.

She tweeted, “I promised that poor child ice cream and props gave me mashed potatoes. I had no idea.”

Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary, had tweeted about the ice cream’s secret, writing: “Now what do you think these ice creams are ACTUALLY made of???? Hint: 🥔”

One fan replied, “Chocolate mashed potatoes! 🍫🥔🍦Yummmm! 🤣”

Another fan wrote, “Yum chocolate and strawberry 🍓 flavored mashed potato how delicious.”

Yum chocolate and strawberry 🍓 flavored mashed potato how delicious pic.twitter.com/M1ZwpiAb1R — Natti (@taschi_nat) March 7, 2022

In reply to Krakow’s accidental mistake about the ice cream, one person replied, “Oh no!!! Poor little sweetheart.”

When someone asked what the chocolate ice cream was made of if the vanilla was mashed potatoes, executive producer Brian Bird simply tweeted, “Prop food… yum 🤢.”

Amanda Wong, who plays the role of Mei Sou, shared an inside look at how the potatoes-disguised-as-ice-cream prop works.

Hi #hearties I hope y’all liked yesterday’s episode 🥰 Since some of you were wondering, I gotcha covered! #moviemagic #WCTH pic.twitter.com/9Kw14YYSrT — Amanda Wong (@amndawong) March 8, 2022

Wong explained that this prevents the ice cream from melting during scenes.

One fan replied, “You all must have eaten a lot of mashed potatoes this season! Thanks for this great BTS!”

This isn’t the first time they’ve used mashed potatoes instead of ice cream.

One fan joked that they couldn’t decide if they were craving ice cream or mashed potatoes.

I can’t decide if I’m craving ice cream or mashed potatoes.🤨 Thanks @amndawong #Hearties — Abigail Ellis (@AbbyHarley99) March 14, 2022

Kevin McGarry Got Real Ice Cream for His Shoot

When Lucas (Chris McNally) brought Nathan (Kevin McGarry) ice cream for their scene together in season 9 episode 2, McGarry was given real ice cream.

#hearties

Fun Fact: this time Nathan was eating real ice cream. 🍨 not mashed potatoes 🥔 as we some times use because it does not melt. — Peter DeLuise (@RealPDeLuise) March 14, 2022

Director Peter DeLuise revealed the trivia note on Twitter, writing, “Fun Fact: this time Nathan was eating real ice cream. 🍨 not mashed potatoes 🥔 as we some times use because it does not melt.”





Did Lucas Hurt Nathan? – When Calls the Heart Nathan (Kevin McGarry) appreciates Lucas (Chris McNally) bringing him ice cream at the infirmary but wonders if he is being nice out of guilt. 2022-03-14T04:00:20Z

This explains why McGarry was so excited about eating his cup of ice cream in that scene, which you can watch in the YouTube video above.

🍦@kevin_mcGarry just said “Fun Fact: I gained 40 pounds from that scene alone.” https://t.co/NXuyUevOKF — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) March 14, 2022

Krakow joked that McGarry said he was going to gain 40 pounds just from that scene.

One fan replied, “I love the friendly banter between the two of you in the scenes you share…”

Another fan wrote, “Must have been a nice treat given the heatwave in Vancouver during filming.”

Another person tweeted, “So Nathan was on a sugar high? Is that why he was doing his stand-up act in the infirmary?”

