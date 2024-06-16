Erin Krakow & Kevin McGarry Address Team Lucas vs Team Nathan Division

Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) and Kevin McGarry (Nathan) did a press tour last week, interviewing with media outlets as season 11 of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” nears its conclusion. McGarry and Krakow talked about what to expect between Nathan and Elizabeth in the last couple of episodes, along with the upcoming twelfth season. And they also took a moment to briefly address the Team Nathan vs Team Lucas divide that still exists in some fan circles.

There Are Good & Bad Things About the Teams, They Shared

In an interview with KATU2 ABC, Krakow and McGarry were asked about the Team Lucas and Team Nathan divide.

“Do we have to (talk about it)?” Krakow first said jokingly.

Then she added: “It’s been incredible to see how our fans have been so passionate in supporting their favorite boyfriend.”

At this point, McGarry corrected her and said “suitor,” to which she agreed.

“But it’s hard to see the way that it divides our fan base, who have been so incredible and so supportive over the years,” Krakow said. “And we just, we hope that they all think there’s something for their favorite character. Because we’ve worked really hard in season 11 to make sure every character feels honored in some way.”

McGarry agreed, commenting about how amazing Lucas’ storyline has been in season 11.

“For all the Team Lucas fans, Chris McNally who plays Lucas has just been having an amazing season,” McGarry said. “Other than Nathan and Elizabeth, the big story is who shot Lucas Bouchard. And we still don’t know… You gotta tune in for the last two episodes. And I don’t think anyone’s caught it yet…”

The Stars Also Talked About Nathan & Elizabeth’s Past & Future

In an interview with KATU2 ABC, the hinted about what’s to come between Nathan and Elizabeth.

“It’s been a slow burn but I think everyone’s going to be very satisfied with the end of season 11,” McGarry teased.

In a WKYC interview, McGarry elaborated on why Nathan’s been so hesitant to move forward.

“Nathan confessed his love for Elizabeth in season 8, and she said ‘she can’t’ and got on a horse and ran away,” McGarry said. “In slow motion! The reasoning behind that, I think we’ve both maybe come to find out, but it definitely guarded Nathan’s heart moving forward with Elizabeth.”

He also joked about how being in the shadow of Elizabeth’s former fiance isn’t easy.

“Her ex-fiance, Lucas Bouchard, on the show is now governor of the Valley, and technically, Nathan’s boss,” McGarry joked. “So I mean, there is plenty of room for drama in those ingredients right there. Right now, the writers are focusing a bit more on the love story between Nathan and Elizabeth, but I think there’s a lot of fodder there for interesting storylines as we move into season 12 and possibly further seasons in the future.”

But both stars agreed that Elizabeth and Nathan are soulmates, they shared in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I think it’s pretty clear at the end of the season,” McGarry said.

“They’ve always had a special connection, but I do think Elizabeth and Nathan are soulmates,” Krakow added.

As for the upcoming season, they promised big things in store.

“I’d like to continue telling stories that are meaningful to the fans, giving them as much of what they want as we can,” Krakow said. “Maybe challenging them to see characters outside the box a little bit. I’d like to see Elizabeth have some experiences she hasn’t before… We’ve got a few ideas up our sleeve.”

