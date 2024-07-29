Erin Krakow Mourns Colleague’s Death: ‘Wish We’d Had More Time’

Neill Fearnley, a prolific director who was part of “When Calls the Heart” since its first season, died on July 13. Erin Krakow (who portrays Elizabeth in the series) and Loretta Walsh (Florence) recently shared touching memories of Fearnley on social media.

In her post, Krakow revealed that Fearnley had always been protective of her. “I wish we’d had more time together,” she wrote.

Walsh wrote on July 16 that Fearnley was “deeply missed.”

Krakow Said Fearnley ‘Cared So Deeply’ & Was Always ‘Quietly Looking Out’ for Her

Fearnley died after fighting ALS for four years, his family shared on Facebook.

On July 16, Krakow opened up about her close relationship with Fearnley. She said he was protective of both her and her character, Elizabeth, even suggesting that she not wear a corset during a stunt scene.

“Neill loved directing,” she wrote. “He loved being on set. And he loved @wcth_tv. He cared so deeply for all of us. He was always so protective of Elizabeth – and of the girl playing her. In fact his very first text message to me encouraged me not to wear a corset for a stunt scene. There he was, quietly looking out for me.”

Co-creator and executive producer Brian Bird also wrote a tribute to Fearnley, revealing that the director had been part of the series since the very first season.

He wrote on Facebook: “Neill was there for the first season of When Calls the Heart, directing episodes across the first 10 seasons and helped us create our story-telling world. He was a gift to Hope Valley and a gift to humanity. His generous heart and brilliant mind will be deeply missed.”

In Krakow’s post, she shared two photos of her dancing with Fearnley while dressed for Elizabeth’s wedding scene. In season 5, Elizabeth married Jack, who later died.

“I wish we’d had more time together,” she wrote on Instagram about Fearnley. “It doesn’t feel real that he’s gone. But Neill’s memory will remain in my heart. And I’ll care twice as big in his honor.”

She added that now that she’s back in Canada filming season 12, she’s glad she can share memories of him with others.

“Neill helped mold WCTH from the beginning,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful for the 11 beautiful seasons we had together. I’m grateful to be back in Hope Valley where we’ll all continue to feel his presence – in the characters he helped us create, the sets he brought to life, and the crew who carry his memory through their artistry.”

Walsh Shared a Photo with Fearnley & Wrote ‘We Love You’

Walsh shared a photo with Fearnley and several members of the cast and crew.

“Neill – we love you,” she wrote. “What a joy to get to know you and work with you for over a decade ❤️. Thank you for your collaboration, your wit, your kindness and your artistry – You are already deeply missed by many! My deepest condolences to Neill’s family, friends and all those who love him…of which there are many ❤️💔.”

Fearnley directed 47 episodes of “When Calls the Heart,” according to IMDb. He also directed a “Ruby Herring Mystery” movie, “Garage Sale Mysteries,” eight episodes of “Cedar Cove,” and several other Hallmark films.

READ NEXT: Kavan Smith Reveals WCTH Storyline That ‘Kind of Pissed Me Off’