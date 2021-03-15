Erin Krakow Hints at More Secrets About Nathan & Jack on WCTH

Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, hinted on social media that there might be more to the Jack and Nathan story than was revealed in Season 8 Episode 4.

This article will have spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4.

Her Tweet Indicated There Might Be More to Nathan’s Answer About Jack

Near the end of the episode, Elizabeth approached Nathan and asked him if he had known Jack. Nathan abruptly said “no” and then rode away on his horse, in what seemed like quite the anticlimactic moment.

Krakow had something to say on Twitter about the whole thing when she was live-tweeting during the episode and tagged Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan.

She wrote: “No @kevin_mcGarry? No? Why do I feel like there’s more to this story…

#Hearties @hallmarkchannel @SCHeartHome”

McGarry responded, “Maybe you should ask the right questions?”

Maybe you should ask the right questions? — Kevin Mcgarry (@kevin_mcGarry) March 15, 2021

What does that even mean?

It’s possible they’re just referring to how tight-lipped Nathan was about the whole thing, considering that he had just gone through an ordeal with the inquiry and Elizabeth had walked Allie into the “trial” to speak out on Nathan’s behalf. In fact, it was Allie’s story that changed Andrew’s mind about pursuing the case. So maybe they’re just joking about how they really should have spoken more about everything that went down.

However, it seems equally feasible that they’re hinting at there being more to the story of Nathan and Jack, considering that they were both stationed at Fort Clay. On Twitter, the reactions indicate that most fans think Krakow is hinting that there’s more to the story.

Ashley S. tweeted in reply: “EXACTLY what I was thinking! Everyone keeps asking if he knew Jack, so his answer is no. My guess is Jack filled in when Nathan was suspended. He would feel incredibly guilty, but not necessarily be lying. He probably never met him. #TeamNathan”

EXACTLY what I was thinking! Everyone keeps asking if he knew Jack, so his answer is no. My guess is Jack filled in when Nathan was suspended. He would feel incredibly guilty, but not necessarily be lying. He probably never met him. #TeamNathan — Ashley S. (@tvnmoviefan) March 15, 2021

Another fan asked if Jack replaced Nathan when he asked for a transfer from Fort Clay.

1. Does Nathan get his chance of riding with Elizabeth on this rollercoaster?

2. When Nathan asked for a transfer to leave Fort Clay, was Jack his replacement? pic.twitter.com/IPFOGaWpp5 — Leigh (@Leigh66492503) March 15, 2021

Some fans think that if there is more to the story, they just can’t understand why Nathan would hide it at this point. Celeste wrote on Twitter: “Even if she isn’t asking the question the ‘right’ way, hiding things and not confessing the truth are pretty underhand things to do.”

Even if she isn't asking the question the "right" way, hiding things and not confessing the truth are pretty underhand things to do. — Celeste (@Celeste56744465) March 15, 2021

Here’s What Nathan Has Said About Jack

Here’s a recap of everything Nathan has said about Jack so far.

Did Nathan Know Jack? – When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 4Bill learns Nathan was assigned to Fort Clay and wonders if he met Jack Thornton. More importantly, does Elizabeth know? Check out more moments from the show: hallmarkchannel.com/when-calls-the-heart/videos 2021-03-15T13:00:19Z

When Bill asked Nathan in Season 8 Episode 4, Nathan said that he never had the honor of meeting Jack, and he never told Elizabeth that he was there because he just wasn’t sure how to broach the subject. He meant to, but he never did.

Near the end of the episode, Elizabeth asked Nathan why he didn’t tell her that he was stationed at Fort Clay. And he confirmed that no, he never met Jack, and then he just rode away. She only found out he was at Fort Clay because Allie referred to it earlier like it was common knowledge, sharing that Uncle Nathan had been there three years ago

“People said Uncle Nathan did everything right the last time…” Allie told Elizabeth. “When he got in so much trouble before Clay… Uncle Nathan got suspended. After that, he asked for a transfer. That’s how we wound up in Fort Simpson before coming here… All I know is he was a lot more fun before it (the suspension) happened.”

Back in Season 6 Episode 4, when Nathan and Elizabeth first met, they also discussed Jack.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you,” he said at the time. “I never served with your late husband. But by all accounts, he was…he’s an excellent Mountie.”

And that’s everything Nathan has said specifically about his connection to Jack.

Krakow Also Tweeted About Elizabeth’s Connection to Lucas

Krakow also tweeted about Elizabeth’s connection to Lucas.

So she’s definitely not revealing the final outcome in her tweets, just sharing her take on how things went down. But what does this mean for Nathan and his connection to Jack? Does the story end now, or is there more to it?

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for March 2021