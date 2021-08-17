Erin Krakow on Premiere Date for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9

When hosting a question-and-answer session on Instagram, Erin Krakow revealed a detail about season 9 that fans have been wanting to know. She talked about when they can expect season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” to premiere on The Hallmark Channel.

She Revealed the Show Will Return for Its New Season in February

When asked during the q&a about the return of “When Calls the Heart,” Krakow shared that the series will return in “probably February 2022!”

This is in line with when fans hoped the series would return.

The show typically returns in February. Even this last season, despite the pandemic, season 8 premiered on February 21. This falls in line with most of the previous seasons, except the first two. Season 1, which was 12 episodes long, debuted on January 11, 2014. Season 2, which was seven episodes long, debuted on April 25, 2015. Then things got back to normal for season 3, which was eight episodes long and debuted on February 21, 2016. Season 4, which was 10 episodes long, debuted on February 19, 2017. Season 5, which was also 10 episodes long, debuted on February 18, 2018. And season 6 debuted on February 24, 2019. (It then went on hiatus briefly to edit Lori Loughlin out of some episodes.) Season 7 premiered in February 2020.

So more than likely, the series will return around mid-to-late February 2022.

Not only did production start today on S9 of #WhenCallstheHeart… but there's more big news: #Hearties can look forward to not 10 new eps… but 12! You spoke loudly in S8 with the best ratings in our history… so your voice has been heard! https://t.co/MqAc2WlxRK — Brian Bird (@brbird) July 21, 2021

In a Twitter post, Bird revealed that season 9 is going to have 12 episodes, just like season 8 did. Most seasons prior to that only had 10 episodes each at the most.

The new season began filming in Canada on July 21.

Krakow Answered Other Questions Too

Krakow answered a lot of other questions from fans too. Some were silly, like asking if she’d rather bake brownies for Barbara Streisand or a steak for Ryan Gosling.

Another fan asked if working out keeps her energized. She said it does because she loves endorphins.

Another question inquired about what type of superhero she would prefer to be and she said she’d like to be a superhero who “gets us out of this pandemic.”

Of course, food came up again, this time in the form of asking about pineapple pizza. Krakow was quick to agree that pineapple should go on pizza.

She was also asked if she often cracks up when she’s filming a scene. She wrote that it depends on if Pascale Hutton (Rosemary) is in the scene with her.

And she was asked if she would ever be interested in doing live theater again. Her response was a resounding “100%.”

There’s Still No Word on a Christmas Movie

Fans are especially concerned about whether or not the series will have a Christmas movie this year. But so far, both cast and crew have been very quiet about the question, not answering yes or no.

Of course, fans can’t stop asking and hoping for news soon.

Amazing details again. Thanks for sharing. Needless to say all these BTS help us make it until WCTH is on our TVs again. Hopefully we get a Christmas present and it comes sooner than #Hearties think. — LoveLucaBeth26 (@LBeth26) August 17, 2021

Fans have been given some other fun behind-the-scenes moments, however.

Peter DeLuise, “When Calls the Heart” director, shared a photo on Twitter of the first scene between Elizabeth and Nathan in season 9.

He also shared the first official photo with Lucas. In the photo, Lucas is standing on the balcony of his saloon while a scene was being filmed. DeLuise wrote: “Rare Lucas sighting in his natural habitat.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies