‘The Way Home’ Star Evan Williams Wishes He Could Go Back in Time

Evan Williams is already having a great year, given that his new Hallmark Channel show, “The Way Home,” is a bonafide hit. But the Hallmark newcomer, who plays the adult version of Elliot Augustine — a long-time family friend of the Landry family — would still like to go back in time, just like some of the characters on Hallmarks’ first new series in nearly seven years. And the Canadian actor, 38, has given some thought to how far back he’d like to go.

Evan Williams Says He’d Like to Go Back in Time 20 Years

“The Way Home” premiered on January 15, 2023, starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow as three generations of Landry women whose past family trauma has fractured their relationships. But the presence of a magic pond on the Landry farm changes everything, giving Laflamme-Snow’s character — 15-year-old Alice Landry — the chance to travel back in time, witnessing what her mother and grandmother were like in 1999 and what happened in their family.

In the second episode, which premiered on January 22, it became clear that Williams’ character is well aware of the magic pond and the role it’s played in the family’s history. In a recent interview TV Fanatic, Williams said if given the chance, he’d “absolutely” jump into a magic pond to travel back in time if given the chance.

“Without hesitation,” he said. “Well, I mean, the question is when, right? When would I want to land?”

After thinking it through, Williams, whose past includes acting in multiple TV series including MTV’s “Awkward” with fellow Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach, said he thinks that going back 20 years would be ideal.

“It’s a tough one,” he admitted. “It’s tough to decide when because you don’t want to get in trouble for the things you know. So yeah, maybe something like 20 years. 20 years would be nice because it’s not so far back that you’re going to be accused of being a heretic, and you’re not going to become a snack for a Tyrannosaurus Rex or something like that.”

Williams continued, “So it would be really fascinating to be able to witness yourself making important choices. And I also think it would be really difficult not to want to get involved.”

So Far, So Good: ‘The Way Home’ Draws Huge Ratings for Hallmark

Hallmark Channel’s first new series in nearly seven years is off to a great start in the ratings. According to a press release from Hallmark Media, the Sunday night series debuted on January 15 with 2.4 million unduplicated viewers, making it the second most-watched entertainment cable program of the day and the third most-watched show of the week.

According to tweets from TV reporter Josef Adalian of New York Magazine’s Vulture and rom-com blog Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing, the second episode actually drew even more live viewers and continued to generate interest from people who’d recorded the series.

“Great results for a cable net in 2023,” Adalian wrote, referencing the challenge it is now for cable networks to draw substantial audience numbers given the growth of streaming platforms.

What's more, a Saturday encore behind the last installment of the second WEDDING VEIL trilogy drew just under 1M viewers. Throw in DVR replays, and THE WAY HOME is getting into the 4M viewer territory. Great results for a cable net in 2023 https://t.co/qrSGs3RsSk — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) January 24, 2023

Before the second episode even aired, Williams wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to the millions of viewers who tuned in to the premiere last week. We’re glad you’re here. This story is just getting started.”

He also told fans that the mystery will keep growing with each episode. On January 15, in an Instagram post celebrating the premiere, Williams wrote, “Excited for the world to see where this juicy story goes as it widens and deepens so much more in the coming episodes. Hang onto your hats, folks.”