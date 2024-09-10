Exclusive: Hallmark Star Will Change His Life for Movie Role

With his latest Hallmark movie — “The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription” — premiering via the new Hallmark+ streaming service on September 10, 2024, and two more films in the franchise set for release later in the month, Stephen Huszar has had a busy year on set.

But the longtime Hallmark star is always ready for his next adventure, he recently told Heavy, admitting he’s willing to “change my life in a heartbeat” for the next role that comes his way.

Stephen Huszar Says He Often Uproots His Life in Just Days or Weeks to Take on Movie Roles

Having worked with Hallmark for many years, Huszar is used to quick turnarounds. Not only do Hallmark movies typically film in 15 days or less, but he’s also accustomed to sometimes learning that he’s been cast in a project mere days before he’s due on set, including when he joined the fifth season of the popular Hallmark series “Chesapeake Shores,” playing the role of Luke Tatum across 17 episodes, per IMDb.

“I remember there was one, I think it was ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ where I think I had four days? ” he told Heavy. “And that was, like, a series. It was very last minute and not only that, I was in the very first scene of that season, starting a whole new show! So that’s pretty much the extreme, a few days.”

But that doesn’t bother Huszar, who said he’s ready and willing to uproot his life days or weeks before a new acting job begins.

“Normally, a few weeks to a month (of notice) is a nice amount of time, especially if you have to learn an accent or do some characterization, change your body,” he said.

“Pull a Christian Bale — it’s more than a few days,” Huszar quipped, referencing the actor known for undergoing major physical transformations for roles.

“Certainly I love if I can have at least a few weeks and that’s what gets me in the zone, and I can sort of plan my life a little bit too,” Huszar told Heavy. “But, once again, we’re (as actors) used to it. I mean, I will change my life in a heartbeat. That’s what we do, you know, to be able to transform (into) these characters that are written and bring them to life.”

For “The Jane Mysteries,” he and his co-star, Jodie Sweetin, filmed three new installments of the franchise that debuted in 2023, with only a few weeks in between shoots. In addition to “A Deadly Prescription,” the third movie in the franchise — “Murder at Moseby” — will premiere on Hallmark+ on September 19, while the fourth — “Too Much to Lose” — comes out on September 26.

Stephen Huszar Says He Prefers to Immerse Himself in His Roles, Away From Home

Huszar splits his time between Los Angeles and Vancouver with his girlfriend of more than a year, Katie Cassidy, whom he met in early 2023 while filming Hallmark’s “A Royal Christmas Crush.” Though he sometimes has the option to stay at home during a film shoot in one of those locations, he told Heavy he much prefers hunkering down in a hotel.

“It’s easier to shoot away from home,” he said. “I find that you can focus more. You know, you’re not, sort of, in your regular routine.”

“When you’re in a character or, you know, trying to portray a different sort of life,” he continued, “it’s nice to get yourself outside of that habitual environment and get in something that’s different. So I actually prefer being in a hotel, in a way, and shooting elsewhere. It just helps me focus, less distractions.”

Though most of Huszar’s acting work has been in Hallmark projects since 2020, he got to stretch himself for a “psychological thriller” filmed in Mexico in early 2024. “Overexposure” will be released on Tubi later this year, he said.

Looking to the future, Huszar told Heavy, “I hope I will continue doing what I’m doing. Obviously act as much as I can, challenge myself as much as I can in different kinds of characters. Just keep going and working with great people on great projects and see where that takes me.”

“Every day, I’m just grateful to be doing what I’m doing,” Huszar said. “I have the best job in the world.”