Hallmark’s ‘Falling for Look Lodge’: See the Beautiful Inn Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is premiering a new fall movie on Saturday, September 26, 2020 called Falling for Look Lodge. The movie stars Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film and where it was filmed. This article may have very minor spoilers in terms of photos and behind-the-scenes pictures.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Lily dreams of being a hotel event coordinator and is thrilled when she’s given the chance to do so by helping Noah, a hotel guest, finish planning his sister Justine’s wedding at a remote lodge.”

‘Falling for Look Lodge’ Was Filmed in Canada & Mostly Shot at the Beautiful Strathmere Retreat

Falling for Look Lodge (originally titled Love at Look Lodge) was filmed in Canada, according to IMDb and posts from the cast.

The photo below is a screenshot of an Instagram story from Janice Mendes, sharing a photo of the director and crew watching the final shot of Love at Look Lodge. The location was tagged as being in Ottawa.

Janice Mendes is credited on MarVista’s page as one of the stars in the movie. According to Hallmark, she plays the role of Charmaine.

Maxwell McGuire, director, shared this photo on October 23, 2019, noting that they were filming the movie on that day in Ottawa (more specifically, in Strathmere.)

Strathmere is a country retreat and spa that is known for hosting Ottawa weddings. Ottawa Film Office noted that the movie “was mostly shot at Strathmere.”

The inn looks beautiful, based on all its Facebook posts.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo from McGuire.

It looks like a beautiful place to visit any time of year, and Hallmark could certainly film a Christmas movie there one day too.

The Strathmere is located on 200 acres of rural property with three unique venues for weddings or special events, according to the Strathmere’s webpage. It’s just minutes from Manotick and Barrhaven. The location includes a spa and a cafe and is used for weddings, corporate events, and other celebrations. They also have weekly public events, like date nights, cooking classes, weekend retreats, and yoga workshops. Some events may be paused due to the pandemic, but check the website for the latest updates.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes video that Mendes shared from Day 1 of filming the movie.

And here’s a behind-the-scenes video from Ottawa, taken in October 2019, showing the filming at Strathmere.

Backo shared this photo from La Belvedere while they were filming the movie.

Meet The Cast for ‘Falling for Look Lodge’

Clark Backo stars as Lily. Her credits include Letterkenny (Rosie), Happy Place, Random Acts of Violence, The Hot Zone (Liz), Seven in Heaven, The Handmaid’s Tale, Birdland, Supernatural (Patience Turner), Designated Survivor (Ava), 21 Thunder (Emma), Wynonna Earp (Shae), Shoot the Messenger (Avril), Hemlock Grove, and more.

Jonathan Keltz stars as Noah. In 2018 he starred in Hallmark’s Once Upon a Prince. He had a lead role on Cardinal, and also played Leith on Reign. He was a producer and a lead actor for Acquainted. His first acting role was on Degrassi: The Next Generation. His credits also include Cake, Breach, Entourage (playing Ari Gold’s assistant), Prom, 21 & Over, Necessary Roughness, Man Seeking Woman, Flashpoint, Leverage, Breakout Kings, The Cuban, and more.

Gabrielle Jennings stars as Beatrice Bennett.

Erin Eldershaw stars as Kate. Her credits include Can’t Escape, All for One (Anne), Female Therapy (Joyce), Murdoch Mysteries, Reign, and more.

Chris Violette stars as Craig Bennett. His credits include Coroner, A Christmas Crush, A Cheerful Christmas, Killjoys, Supergirl, Little Italy, Star Trek: Discovery (Britch Weeton), The Handmaid’s Tale, A Gift Wrapped Christmas, The Listener, Power Rangers SPD (Sky Tate/Blue SPD Ranger/Red SPD Ranger), and more.

Kathryn Kohut stars as Justine Moore. She also is starring in the upcoming Kitty Mamas and starred in Spare Parts, Christmas Scavenger Hunt, and Mistletoe & Menorahs.

Tim Progosh (left above) stars as Russell Bennett. His credits include Carter, Crawford (Vern), Private Eyes, American Gods, 1-800 Missing, Covert Affairs, The ADventures of Sinbad (Firouz), The Abduction, The X-Files, Remembrance, Top Cops, Street Legal, and more.

Mary Long (second left above) stars as Alice Bennett. Her credits include A Veteran’s Christmas, Good Witch (Samantha), Very Very Valentine, The Romanoffs, Totally Spies!, 12 Dates of Christmas, Beyblade, Sailor Moon, Scandalous Me, The Life Before This, Total Recall 2070, COPS (Officer Tina Mainframe Cassidy), Beverly Hills Teens, Comedy Factory, and more.

Also in the movie are Janice Mendes as Charmaine and Evert Houston as Teddy. Janice Mendes (pictured above, left) shared many behind-the-scenes photos during filming. She plays Charmaine Green in the movie.

Here are some more photos from the movie.

