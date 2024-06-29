Where Was ‘Falling Like Snowflakes’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s first Christmas in July movie (airing in June), “Falling Like Snowflakes,” premieres on Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and to see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Falling Like Snowflakes’ Was Filmed in Ontario, Canada

Kicking off Christmas in July, Falling Like Snowflakes was filmed in the Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, according to the Ottawa Film Office. Filming wrapped in March.

Ready to cool down from the heat? ❄️ Tune in to #ChristmasInJuly to catch the new Ottawa-shot romcom 𝙁𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙇𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙨, directed by Ottawa's own @maxwellmcguire, June 29 on Hallmark https://t.co/5k1mOibKjB pic.twitter.com/kf6XpcYNTf — Ottawa Film Office | Bureau du cinéma d'Ottawa (@OttawaFilmTV) June 4, 2024

Back in February, Rosner posted this behind-the-scenes photo from the set, tagging it in Ottawa, Ontario.

On Instagram, josie.lechat posted a wrap video in March when filming completed.

Actor Michael Gordin Shore shared that this was his ninth movie with director Maxwell McGuire.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “With the grudging help of her ex, Teagan is determined to capture a photograph of the elusive 12-sided snowflake in the local mountains. They soon find themselves seeking safety in the eye of an oncoming storm and making a new and unexpected connection.”

Rebecca Dalton plays Teagan. According to her bio, she was cast as Stephanie Lyons in 2013 in the Canadian TV series “Spun Out.” In 2015, she replaced Ashley Leggat in the recurring role of Tara for season two of Hallmark Channel’s series “Good Witch,” a role she continued in subsequent seasons. In the same year, she was also cast as Katie Littleton in the 2016 TV movie “Total Frat Party.”

Dalton has also appeared in several Canadian TV movies, including “Rocky Road,” “A Perfect Christmas,” “Christmas Wedding Planner,” and in 2020, “The Santa Squad.”

In July 2018, Dalton got engaged to IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe. They tied the knot on August 3, 2019, at the Muskoka Bay Club Resort in Gravenhurst, Ontario.

Noah is played by Marcus Rosner. According to his bio, he was born in British Columbia. After graduating from high school, he was uncertain about his future until a trip to New York City where they saw several Broadway shows and developed a passion for acting. Rosner has appeared on Syfy’s “Continuum,” The CW’s “Arrow” and “Supernatural,” and ABC’s “Mistresses.” He also held recurring roles on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” and Lifetime’s series “UnREAL.”

When he’s not acting, Rosner is running his production company, Northern Gateway Films, with partners Dylan Pearce and Andrew Scholotiuk in Edmonton, Alberta. In December 2020, Rosner announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, producer Alison Kroeker. They were married on December 30, 2021, in Guatemala.

According to Rosner’s Instagram, he’s also been working on other Christmas productions, including “Dear Christmas Hearts” shot last spring with Brittany Bristow and Reel One Entertainment and “Christmas in Alaska” shot last spring and airing this holiday season, with Reel One Entertainment and Emma Johnson.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Madeline Leon (Charlotte)

Julia Dyan (Suzanne)

Ava Weiss (Julie)

John Nightingale (Wayne)

Michael Gordin Shore (Calvin)

Jayd Deroché (Jayden)

If you miss the premiere, Hallmark has shared that this movie will be airing again on the following dates:

Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m. Eastern

Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Saturday, July 13 at 10 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m. Eastern

