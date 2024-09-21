‘Falling Together’ Behind-the-Scenes: Cast & Filming Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Falling Together,” premieres on Saturday, September 21, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Falling Together’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada, with Some Pittsburgh Additions

According to IMDb, the new Fall Into Love feature was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, a filming location that’s familiar to Hallmark fans. Although the movie itself takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the cast actually filmed their scenes in Vancouver in April and May, TribLive reported.

The movie was given a Pittsburgh feel by adding in stock footage of the Pittsburgh skyline and including Pittsburgh references on the set, like giving Natalie (played by Williams) a job at Carnegie Mellon University and making the booths at a craft fair reference Pittsburgh neighborhoods, TribLive reported. Even the Alzheimer’s Association office in the movie was decorated to resemble the Pittsburgh chapter’s office.

Pittsburgh was chosen to help the movie stand out from small-town settings common in Hallmark films, TribLive reported. The creative team ensured that every filming location was one that resembled Pittsburgh in some way.

The movie is heavily focused on the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association is at the forefront of efforts to end Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia by advancing global research, promoting early detection, and offering care and support.

In the movie, Williams’ character is in charge of organizing a Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

She posted on Instagram about her hectic life during the summer while the movie was being filmed.

“Here’s me fully embracing the chaos of commuting back and forth to Atlanta for a job I love while getting the kids back to school, clearing out a wee bit of a lice issue in the house, (it’s gone now!) prepping for a massive dance party fundraiser, (wanna come? Link in bio!!) advocating for the premiere of a movie in a couple weeks that I poured my whole soul into (Sept 21! Falling Together!) AND writing a movie with my husband, Make Her Mark, and a gigantic secret I can’t wait to tell you about in the next few weeks,” she wrote.

Writer Adam Kulbersh shared: “I wrote a movie! ‘Falling Together’ is a super sweet and meaningful rom-com coming to Hallmark on 9/21 and starring my incredibly talented friend Ashley Williams and produced by my incredibly talented friend Neal Dodson. It’s inspired by real life events in Ashley’s life and by her activism with the Walk to End Alzheimers. Don’t miss it!”

Williams also shared a video where she and Campbell chatted about the movie and what went into making it.

She shared a gag video they made while filming the movie.

Paul Moniz de Sa posted a dance on Instagram with the cast and wrote: “Recognize anyone on the left?”

Meet the Cast

Ashley Williams plays Natalie. According to her bio, she’s transitioned into producing films for the Hallmark Channel, starting with “Love on a Limb,” which premiered during the network’s fall event in 2016, earning record-breaking ratings. Alongside her ongoing behind-the-scenes work, Williams has also starred in many Hallmark films, including “Northern Lights of Christmas,” “October Kiss,” “Love on a Limb,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing,” “Holiday Hearts,” “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” and more recently, “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City.”

Paul Campbell is Mark. According to his bio, his growing portfolio of writing credits for the Hallmark Channel includes titles such as “An Unexpected Christmas,” “Moriah’s Lighthouse,” and last year’s hit “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” co-written with Kimberley Sustad.

Beyond his TV work, Campbell has appeared in feature films, including “88 Minutes” with Al Pacino and Alicia Witt, “The Big Year” with Steve Martin and Jack Black, and “Dirty Singles,” which earned nominations for both ACTRA and Canadian Screen Awards.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are: