Fans Melt Over Ryan Paevey’s Wildlife Photo: ‘You Are … Snow White’

Hallmark star Ryan Paevey recently shared a photo where he was up close and personal with wildlife, helping save the life of a tiny bird, and fans are melting over the picture. One person referred to Paevey as “Snow White” in the replies.

He Saved a Tiny Hummingbird

Paevey revealed in his Instagram post that he had saved a tiny hummingbird that had wandered into his loft.

“Little visitor got stuck up in the loft….but with a little gentleness and patience, managed to get her back outside and on her way. : )” he wrote.

Fans melted over the picture of the tiny bird nestled in his hand.

CindyLou2683 wrote, “I feel like you are the Snow White of manly men and I just love it so much. ❤️”

Paevey replied, “I’ll take it. 😂”

Another fan by the name of asdzaantotsohnii replied, “A sign of good fortune and more blessings. A hummingbird is one of our treasured species to us Native Indigenous people. And, you saved it too. Nízhóní 🙌”

Carlarimesseevers wrote: “What a precious thing to do. And the right thing to do. People like you that are kind and caring are needed more. Your Mama and Daddy raised you the right way.”

He Makes Jewelry When He’s Not Acting

Many of Paevey’s posts on Instagram are from his workshop, where he creates jewelry for a business called Fortunate Wanderer.

It began as a photography business and then expanded to include jewelry and other keepsakes.

Paevey, a former construction worker, told Soaps in Depth that he started the business after “General Hospital” fans wanted the simple beaded bracelets that he made and wore to meet-and-greet events.

“I’d missed using tools and working with my hands, and it made me happy to be doing that again,” he said. “Now, I work at it daily, and the things I make have become increasingly more complex. What started as braiding cord turned into braiding metals and researching stones and metals and how to combine them. I’ve got some crazy pieces sitting on my table now — and I’m pretty stoked about that!”

The business website shares: “Fortunate Wanderer was founded by actor Ryan Paevey, at the urging of many who wanted to be able to own prints of his photography. Yet, Fortunate Wanderer has arguably been in the forging fire for 32 years, taking new shape for the past 3 years, with its edge merely sharpened in 2016. But what began as an intent to share photography captured from the saddle of a steel horse on the many wanderings of founder Ryan Paevey, has transformed into a more broadly represented scope. Now, Fortunate Wanderer has expanded into a number of adventure inspired items.”

Paevey recently starred in Hallmark’s “A Fabled Holiday” for the 2022 Countdown to Christmas lineup. He also starred in “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Coyote Creek Christmas,” “A Little Daytime Drama,” and more.

In May 2022, he revealed that he signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark.

In an interview with Just Jared, Paevey revealed that out of all his movies, he really wants to make a sequel to “A Timeless Christmas.” Paevey and Erin Cahill starred in the movie. It was directed by Ron Oliver and premiered in 2020.

