Fans Shower Alicia Witt With Support, Sharing Struggles With Their Own Aging Parents

After Hallmark star Alicia Witt opened up and shared the story behind her parents’ deaths, she received an outpouring of comments from fans offering condolences and support. Many shared their own experiences with older parents and sympathized with how they too had struggled to find ways to help them.

Fans Wrote to Witt, Saying: ‘I Understand You’

Witt revealed on social media that she had struggled with ways to help her independent, older parents. Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, — were found dead in their home on December 20 after Alicia Witt couldn’t reach them and asked a family member to do a welfare check. An official cause of death has not been released by the medical examiner, but authorities told Boston 25 News that hypothermia might have played a role. In her own post, Witt said she “had no idea that their heat had gone out.”

Witt opened up on her social media, revealing that she had tried to help her parents, but they were independent and turned down many of her offers to help.

Some of her followers on social media left comments revealing that they sympathized because they had faced similar issues themselves.

On Instagram, @1_supermon_, shared that her mom had denied her requests to help too. She wrote, “I Understand You. I’m Dealing With The Same Situation With My Mom… She is very independent, and at the same time stubborn.. Doesn’t Want to Let Things Go; Even when I offer and buy her things she won’t accept it . My mom also denies my request for her to live with me. 😔”

On Instagram, @sblove6 wrote, “Sending prayers..My mother was equally independent till the end..There was nothing I could do…It’s hard…”

Witt revealed in her post that her parents hadn’t let her inside their home in more than 10 years and turned down her many offers to help, including times when she tried to convince them to move.

On Instagram, @dynjaren wrote, “Sadly I can relate. My parents were the same. They never listened to anything their children said or recommended. My Condolences 💐”

Her Fans & Followers Told Her, ‘You Did All You Could’

Many of her friends, fans, and followers told her in response to her post that she did everything she could, just like they had.

Marie Moceck wrote to Witt on Instagram, “It’s hard to ‘parent’ your parents. My father was equally as stubborn and full of pride. You did all you could. I will be praying for you as you grieve.”

@krisarrowsmith wrote, “I feel your pain…you can’t make anyone do what they don’t want to…it’s not your fault😘💛”

The account Vancity_Tulip wrote that they appreciated her honesty, and shared their own story.

They wrote: “Thank you for sharing your story and your pain dealing with stubborn and highly intelligent parents. The struggles, the fights, the heartbreaks, the refusal of any help is so very real. My father and father in law who passed both carried the same trait and personality. The guilt, regret and sadness persisted and remained for a long time and perhaps forever. I am so sorry for your losses and more for what you went through, what you are going through. ❤️”

The account flygrl3 wrote on Instagram, “Anyone that has ever had to deal with aging parents knows. It is almost impossible to get them to budge on anything. You did all you could. May they both Rest In Peace. Sending you loving light ✨ ease of heart and hugs 💞”

Well Wishes Extended to Her From Across the World

Witt detailed in her post a situation where her parents got angry if she tried to interfere. She wrote, “every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move – but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control.”

The account @gargattina sent her a sympathetic note from Italy.

They wrote, “Thanks for sharing this beautiful eulogy of your parents ♥️😢 Some people just don’t want to be helped, and we have to cope with that with no guilt. It takes time to heal, but you sure know you loved them and they loved you. Take care of you now. Rest and heal ♥️ Love from Rome, Italy ♥️”

@growth52 wrote, “Your story touched me because my mother was just like your parents.. wouldn’t allow anyone in her house, it was falling apart, it was a mess…

I still wish I was able to do something but I also didn’t want to take her pride and independence by forcing her out.”

Witt’s post seemed to touch many of her supporters, who had similar stories of their own.

Raquick63 wrote, “I understand those feelings of wanting to help your parents. My parents are in their late 70’s and so stubborn. They don’t want anyone to come to their house. We try to help and they get mad. My dad fussed at us all when we tried to clean. But, we don’t disrespect them ,we try to help. It just breaks my heart. I will be praying for you.❤️🙏🤗”

Dana Sledge wrote on Facebook, “It is so hard when you try to help, they may feel you are taking away their freedom or that they feel that you think, they can no longer be on their own.”

One person told Witt that giving her parents’ their freedom was her own way of showing love.

Betty Elms wrote, “You have respected their freedom and their will which is a beautiful proof of love. You do not have to justify yourself.”

