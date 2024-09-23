Hallmark Fans Distraught Over Stars Missing From Christmas Lineup: ‘What is Going On?’

Fans were thrilled when Hallmark Media announced its highly-anticipated Christmas movie lineup on September 19, 2024. But for some, that excitement turned to disappointment when they realized some of their favorite Hallmark stars won’t appear in any films this holiday season.

On social media, Hallmarkies have raised concerns and expressed anger over the fact numerous Hallmark fan favorites are nowhere to be found in the 47 new, original movies premiering across Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and the new streamer Hallmark+.

Some are so distraught over the “missing” Hallmark celebs, from Brennan Elliott to Bethany Joy Lenz, they’ve expressed worry about the stars’ futures at the network and even threatened not to watch any Christmas movies out of protest. But in many cases, there are work and life circumstances preventing some actors from filming and promoting holiday movies this year.

Brennan Elliott Passed Up Christmas Script, But Rep Assures Fans He’ll Be Back

Fans have been particularly vocal about their disappointment over not getting to see Elliott in a Christmas movie, since he’s consistently appeared in one almost every year for the past decade, per IMDb, starting with 2015’s “A Christmas Melody” co-starring Lacey Chabert and pop superstar Mariah Carey.

Though his 10th movie with Chabert, “His & Hers,” premiered on Hallmark Channel in early September, realizing Brennan’s not also in a 2024 holiday prompted many fans to share their distress on social media, including one who tweeted, “It’s a huge disappointment! My excitement & anticipation for @hallmarkchannel 2024 as deflated a bit with no @brennan_elliott movie on the schedule.”

“I believe I’m going to boycott Hallmark Christmas movies this year,” another tweeted. “Not going to watch any of them because there is none with Brennan Elliott.”

Someone else chimed in, “It’s not a @hallmarkchannel holiday season without our @brennan_elliott!!! What’s going on?????”

But according to Elliott, who’s been by his wife Camilla Row’s side as she’s battled Stage 4 stomach cancer since 2022, it was his decision to pass up a Christmas movie he was offered this year — a rare move for him.

On an episode of the “Swing My Heart” podcast posted on September 9, he explained, “Sadly this year, I don’t think I’ll be doing a Christmas movie. It’s sad, but there was a script that came across my desk that I just … I don’t know, I never say no, and I probably feel a little guilty about it … but I said no to that one thinking there might be something else, but unfortunately there wasn’t anything else.”

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other movies coming. In response to the outpouring of concern about him missing from the 2024 Christmas roster, a rep for Elliott told Heavy, “Hallmark has assured us that Brennan is thought of highly in the Hallmark family and they are always looking for a film for him.”

In addition, Elliott continues to develop a Hallmark series that he first discussed on the “Hallmark Mysteries & More” podcast in March 2023. During an episode of the “Love & Lattes” podcast posted on September 6, Elliott hinted that it’s moving forward.

“I have a series for the Hallmark Channel, a mystery series, that I’ve been working on for a while that will shoot in Greece,” he said. “Greece is a very, very important character to the piece, but that’s all I can say about that at this point.”

Elliott will also appear in December at the network’s first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City.

Viewers Have Complained About Other Hallmark Fan Favorites Missing From 2024 Christmas Lineup

Elliott isn’t the only longtime Hallmark star fans are disappointed not to see in the Christmas lineup, making note of their absences on social media.

Many have expressed surprise that Lenz, who starred in one of the network’s biggest hits of 2023 — “A Biltmore Christmas” co-starring Kristoffer Polaha — was not cast in a 2024 holiday film. But her lack of involvement could be related to how busy she’s been preparing and promoting her memoir, “Dinner For Vampires: My Life on a Cult TV Show” about her time on “One Tree Hill” while also being part of a cult. The book will be released on October 22 and Lenz will then hit the road for a national book tour.

Luke Macfarlane, who returned to Hallmark in 2023 after a year away, co-starred in the 2024 Hallmark mystery “CrimeTime: Freefall,” but does not appear in a Christmas movie. However, he has been busy filming a new unscripted renovation series for Hallmark+ called “Home is Where the Heart Is,” due to premiere in 2025.

In August, Autumn Reeser, another Hallmark fan favorite, starred in a movie she spent five yeras helping to bring to life, called “Junebug.” Though she is not booked for a Christmas movie this year, she has been busy building her work as a spiritual guide and teacher, leading personal growth workshops and coaching clients.

Reeser will also spend a weekend at the Hallmark Christmas Experience, appearing with other top Hallmark talent to meet and greet fans, as will longtime Hallmark star Victor Webster, who is also missing from the 2024 Christmas roster of movies.

But Webster does have a fairly full plate since joining the “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” franchise in early 2024, replacing Cameron Mathison, who left for Great American Family in late 2023. Webster and Alison Sweeney will star in their second mystery together, “A Sprinkle of Deceit,” on October 4. According to Creative BC, they will begin filming another movie, “A Pie to Die For,” on October 15.

Other stars fans will miss in this year’s holiday lineup include Michael Rady (who’s been missing from Hallmark throughout 2024 but will be at Christmas Con), Marcus Rosner (who had two new movies air during Christmas in July), and Stephen Huszar (who currently stars in three new “The Jane Mysteries” movies on Hallmark+).