The Secret Fifth Christmas Cameo that Hallmark Didn’t Approve

Hallmark viewers loved seeing Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker appear in surprise cameos during each other’s Christmas movies, along with cameos from Paul Campbell and Alison Sweeney. But Campbell suggested a fifth cameo that almost happened, but didn’t quite make it onto the screen. Now after how successful all the cameos were, fans are hoping Paul Campbell will write a movie starring himself, Hynes, and Walker.

Campbell Almost Had Two Cameos in Hallmark Movies This Season

There were four major cameos in Hallmark Christmas movies this season. Tyler Hynes showed up in Andrew Walker’s “My Christmas Family Tree.” Walker showed up in Hyne’s “An Unexpected Christmas.” Alison Sweeney appeared in “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas,” and Paul Campbell appeared in “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.”

But there was a fifth cameo suggested that Hallmark didn’t approve.

In an interview with E Online, Campbell revealed that he had a chance to do a second cameo, but Hallmark didn’t approve the idea. He was supposed to appear in Hynes “An Unexpected Christmas” also, just like Walker did. But he said because he already had a cameo in “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” Hallmark wouldn’t approve a second one.

Campbell told E Online: “Hallmark was like, ‘Alright, we’ve seen enough of you this year. You can’t show up in all the movies.’ So I didn’t end up doing it.”

He didn’t take it personally, though. Campbell told E Online that Hallmark was great about all the unexpected, surprise appearances. In fact, he hopes to do more crossovers in future movies too because fans responded so positively to them.

He told E Online: “What Hallmark has done that is so outstanding is that they have created a community, which is so rare. I couldn’t really point to any other network that has created [that]. After five years of working for Hallmark and Hallmark being loyal to all of their people, everyone kind of gets to know everybody else.”

He said that the Hynes and Walker cameos happened because Walker was in town shooting a movie and hanging out with Hynes. So Walker invited Hynes to show up in his movie, and Hynes asked Walker to do the same.

“It kind of started as a joke and then everybody realized what a great idea was,” he said.

You can watch Walker’s cameo below.

Oh hey there Andrew Walker 👋 Are you surprised to see him in Fulton for the holidays? 😍 #AnUnxpectedChrtismas #MerryThanksgivingWeekend pic.twitter.com/xw4MP5BMBz — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) November 27, 2021

Campbell Responded Positively to a Request That He Write a Movie Starring Himself, Hynes & Walker

While it’s certainly not a guarantee that a movie will happen, Campbell responded positively to the request that he write a movie starring Walker, Hynes, and himself.

Fiiiiiiine. If you insist… — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) December 27, 2021

Amber Snead tweeted: “Is it too early to start my Christmas list for next year? No? Good. All I want is a Christmas buddy com with @AWALK35 and @tyler_hynes written by and co-starring @ThePaulCampbell is that too much to ask @hallmarkchannel? #CountdowntoChristmas #hearties”

Campbell replied, “Fiiiiiiine. If you insist…”

When someone else asked for Campbell, Hynes, and Walker to all star in a Hallmark movie together, Campbell joked that it might be too much.

Is it too much? It would be too much, yeah? I think we have to scrap the idea. It's just too much!! — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) December 30, 2021

He wrote: “Is it too much? It would be too much, yeah? I think we have to scrap the idea. It’s just too much!!

Someone later tagged Campbell in a request for a Hallmark movie starring Kevin McGarry where he didn’t have to trim his beard.

That’s… not really what I do. — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) January 3, 2022

Campbell first replied, “That’s…not really what I do.”

Isn’t that the premise for Home Alone 5? — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) January 3, 2022

Then Antonio Cayonne chimed in, writing: “‘Kevin keeps his Beard for Christmas’. It writes itself Paul.”

Campbell replied, “Isn’t that the premise for Home Alone 5?”

