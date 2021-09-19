Where Was ‘Finding Love in Mountain View’ Filmed? See the Cast & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest premiere, “Finding Love in Mountain View,” airs on Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Danielle C. Ryan, Myko Olivier, and John-Paul Lavoisier. Keep reading to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast who brought the movie to life.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch the movie again on September 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern, September 23 at 9 p.m., September 26 at 3 p.m., October 1 at 3 p.m., or October 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The Movie Was Filmed on Location in Mountain View, Arkansas in 2019

Although many Hallmark movies will take a movie’s location and “double it” in Canada, “Finding Love in Mountain View” is an exception. This movie was filmed on location in Mountain View, Arkansas.

Skyler Philpot, who stars in the movie, shared this photo from a day on set and tagged it as being taken in Mountain View, Arkansas.

Interestingly, this is an older movie that actually was filmed in 2019, before the pandemic, and already aired in France and Canada, IMDb reported. So if it looks familiar to you, that’s why.

When the movie wrapped in 2019, Ryan posted that she hated saying goodbye. She wrote: “Goodbyes suck!! I miss my little pretend family to pieces. It’s crazy how close you get in such a short amount of time on set.”

Philpot replied, “I miss you (and everyone) too! I had the best time the past 2 weeks…hope to see you soon 💕”

Olivier also shared photos from filming, which he tagged as being taken in Mountain View, Arkansas.

He wrote: “TBT to the last couple weeks shooting this little ole film in Arkansas. Here are some pics and videos from on set that I dont think Ive posted. Mostly all cast pics/vids, but I wish I had more with crew cuz they were awesome. But here’s the little fam. I had fun. We all had fun :-)”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “After learning she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.”

Danielle C. Ryan stars as Margaret. She’s an accomplished rider and also has hobbies involving guns and archery. She likes to perform her own stunts. Her credits include “His Deadly Affair,” “Mistletoe Mixup” (in post-production,) “Criminal Minds,” “Love, Lost & Found,” “When Vows Break,” “Runaway Romance,” “Riot,” “Austentatious” (Marianne – she filmed under the name Danielle Chuchran at this time), “12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue,” “A Christmas Wish,” “Snow Beast,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Little House on the Prairie” (Mary Ingalls for the 2005 series,) and more.

Myko Olivier stars as Andrew. His credits include “Five Points” (Mr. Ryan), “Now and Then,” “Code Black,” “Stellar Hosts,” “Miss 2059” (Peyton), “Agents of SHIELD,” “Menendez: Blood Brothers” (Erik Menendez), “Love to Paradise,” “Awkward.,” “Bunk’d,” “Glee” (head warbler), “Castle” (Pi), “Community,” and more.

John-Paul Lavoisier stars as Nathan. His credits include “Crazy Bitches” (Charlie), “Killer in Suburbia,” “Home Is Where the Killer Is,” Days of Our Lives” (Philip Kiriakis), “Ladies of the Lake,” “Winterthorne” (Hugh), “Major Crimes,” “Beacon Hill” (Eric Preston), “One Life to Live” (Rex Balsom), “Wolves of Wallstreet,” and more.

Luke Loveless stars as Joel. His credits include “Love at the Shore,” “The Highwaymen,” “Logan Lucky,” and more.

Skyler Elyse Philpot stars as Sammie. Her credits include “Raising Dion” (Steffi), “Where’s Rose,” “A Ring for Christmas,” “The Vanished,” “Manhunt,” “Rings” (Cleo), and more.

Marquita Goings stars as Tamara. Her credits include “Cooking Up Christmas,” “Bruh,” “Woke” (Hype), “Council of Dads,” “American Soul,” “Everday But Christmas,” “Twas the Chaos Before Christmas,” “Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses,” “The Trap,” “Dynasty,” “Everything that Glitters,” “Behind the Movement,” and more.

