3 Free Ways to Watch New Hallmark+ Series ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’

With so much buzz building and media critics gushing about Jonathan Bennett’s new series “Finding Mr. Christmas,” Hallmark Media has decided to make the first episodes of its first-ever reality competition available to watch for free.

On October 31, 2024, the eight-episode competition, designed to find Hallmark’s next big Christmas movie star, premiered on the company’s new streamer, Hallmark+, to rave reviews from media critics. It was the Toronto-Sun’s “must-see-TV” selection of the week, Entertainment Weekly called it the “hap-happiest reality show of all,” and USA Today featured it in its recommended list of early holiday programming.

On the series, Bennett, his co-star Melissa Peterman, and a rotating cast of celebrity judges will determine the winner from the 10 hunky contestants. The last man standing will star in (and has already secretly filmed) the final movie of Hallmark Channel’s 2024 “Countdown to Christmas” programming lineup.

Some fans have complained about having to subscribe to Hallmark+, an improved and larger version of Hallmark Movies Now, in order to watch “Finding Mr. Christmas” and other exclusive content. While most new Hallmark+ programming will remain exclusive to the streamer for now, there are three ways to watch the beginning of Bennett’s new show for free.

Option 1: ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ Episodes to Air on Hallmark Channel

The cost of subscribing to Hallmark+ is $7.99 per month or $79 per year. In addition to discounts on Hallmark merchandise and a free monthly greeting card, subscribers gain access to hundreds of streaming movies, new original films like “The Groomsmen” trilogy, and several all-new series including Sarah Drew’s just-launched “Mistletoe Murders” and the reality show “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert.”

“Finding Mr. Christmas” also streams via Hallmark+, but Hallmark Channel will give fans a chance to watch the first two episodes for free on November 13. The first episode is scheduled to air that night at 8 p.m. Eastern time, with the second one airing right after at 9 p.m. Eastern time. As of publication, there were no other showings scheduled on the linear cable channel.

Option 2: Watch First Episode of ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ via YouTube

Play

Whoomp, there it is! Can’t wait until November 13? Then just hit “play” above and you can start watching “Finding Mr. Christmas” immediately. Hallmark+ has posted the first episode on its YouTube Channel so Hallmarkies can give it a test drive.

The premiere episode is titled “The Hunt for Mr. Christmas” and introduces viewers to the 10 contestants and their sweet house — decorated to look like it’s right out of the North Pole — as they kick off the competition. Longtime Hallmark star Erin Cahill is the first guest judge as she becomes each contestant’s movie scene partner in their first big challenge.

Option 3: Sign Up for Free 7-Day Hallmark+ Trial

Play

Hallmark+ is also still offering its free seven-day trial for new subscribers, allowing viewers to try out the service at no cost before deciding whether to stay or cancel. Though consumers must input their credit card information to register, they can choose to cancel before getting charged at the end of the free week.

By signing up for Hallmark+ through the app or website, customers are also enrolled in the membership program, which provides monthly $5 off coupons for use at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores (a value of $60), free unlimited eCards, surprise gifts and extra rewards for shopping, according to a press release.

The streamer has already released lots of new exclusive content since its September 10 launch, including “The Groomsmen” trilogy, the first season of “The Chicken Sisters,” and new movies in the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” and “The Jane Mysteries” franchises. For what’s still to come, check out Heavy on Hallmark’s November Planner.