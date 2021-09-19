First Elizabeth & Lucas Photo from ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Revealed

Fans have been waiting for a photo of Lucas and Elizabeth since season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” first started filming. And although photos of the actors separately had been shared, not a single photo of the two together had been revealed. That finally changed when Chris McNally returned to social media with a behind-the-scenes photo from the Hallmark series.

Chris McNally Revealed a Lightearted Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Chris McNally hasn’t been very active on social media since season 8 of “When Calls the Heart” ended and the show revealed that Elizabeth chose Lucas over Nathan. But he’s appeared every now and then with photos from filming. On Saturday, September 18, he shared a photo on Instagram of Elizabeth and Lucas together.

McNally captioned the photo “Put a cork in it, Zane!” (This is a quote from the movie “Zoolander.”) The photo shows Erin Krakow and McNally having a little fun behind-the-scenes while they film for season 9.

McNally didn’t share any additional details about the photo or what was happening on set that day.

The Instagram account wcth_tv shared the same photo and commented: “Looks like the streets of Hope Valley are doubling as a runway these days. 😉 Looking good, you two! #Hearties #WhenCallsTheHeart #BTS (📷: @chrismcnally).”

Krakow also shared the photo and simply wrote: “REPOST” and then repeated the same caption that McNally wrote.

Fans replied with words of thanks, happy to finally see a photo of their favorite Hope Valley couple.

One “Lucabeth” fan commented: “Annnnnd we have now all fainted.”

Another fan wrote, “So happy to see you both!!”

Another fan commented: “Looking good 👍. Love it 😍..FINALLY we get a shot of new power couple of Hope Valley 🥰🔥❤️! Can’t wait for S9!!!”

While another fan replied: “Love this! Thank you ❤️. We have been patiently waiting (like Lucas) for this.”

McNally’s last Facebook post was on July 28 when he first started filming for the new season.

He also retweeted a photo on Twitter showing Lucas in his office during season 9.

More Behind-the-Scenes Moments Have Recently Been Shared

Fans have been enjoying more fun behind-the-scenes moments. The official When Calls the Heart Facebook account shared an interview with Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith,) referring to them as Hope Valley’s power couple. (This looks like it might be an older video, since the graphic after says the show is airing on Sundays, and the show is currently on hiatus.)

Recently, the show was focusing on filming exterior shots on a day when the set was hit by a strong rainstorm. Several fun stories were shared about the experience.

Hutton shared this photo of her leaving her trailer during the storm.

In the photo below, you can see Jack Wagner (Bill Avery) with what looks like Kevin McGarry (Nathan.)

And probably the most delightful video showed Hrothgar Mathews (Ned) literally running and skipping in the rain with his umbrella.

The rain was coming down hard, but the cast persevered.

Word still isn’t out on whether or not the series will have a Christmas movie this year.

