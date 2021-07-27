Director Shares Photo of Nathan & Elizabeth in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9

After the tense discussion that Nathan and Elizabeth had in the “When Calls the Heart” season 8 finale, fans have been wondering what’s going to be next for Nathan. Fans now have a hint in the form of a photo showing their first scene together in season 9 on The Hallmark Channel.

This article includes spoilers for how season 8 ended.

The Photo Shows Elizabeth Talking to Nathan

Peter DeLuise, “When Calls the Heart” director, shared a photo on Twitter of the first scene between Elizabeth and Nathan in season 9.

The photo shows Elizabeth seemingly running into Nathan in town, while he’s wearing his Mountie uniform. From the expression on her face, it’s possible that things are a little tense between the two of them, but it might just be a photo taken at an awkward moment.

The photo is the first scene showing Nathan and Elizabeth together since we last saw her breaking up with him. However, since “When Calls the Heart” typically has a time jump between seasons, it’s more than likely that this scene doesn’t reflect the first time she’s seen Nathan in Hope Valley since that fateful conversation.

Several fans picked up on this.

This pic looks like a Spring so their has been at least 6 months of a courtship between E&L. Glad to see Nathan can remain a friend with Elizabeth. I can't wait to see all the storylines unfold. But now @RealPDeLuise pls post a pic of L&E with lil Jack. 🧸🥰❤ PRETTY PLEASE! — Lizzy Liz (@LizzyLi37851000) July 27, 2021

One wrote on Twitter: “This pic looks like a Spring so their has been at least 6 months of a courtship between E&L. Glad to see Nathan can remain a friend with Elizabeth. I can’t wait to see all the storylines unfold. But now @RealPDeLuise pls post a pic of L&E with lil Jack. 🧸🥰❤ PRETTY PLEASE!”

However, another fan was annoyed by the photo, tweeting: “Out of curiosity—how much longer will she have the need to reach out to Nathan? She has moved on. Just let Nathan be.”

Elizabeth & Nathan Had a Tense Conversation the Last Time Fans Saw Them Together

When season 8 ended, Elizabeth confessed to Nathan that she wasn’t in love with him.

She said: “I … realized that I have been trying to find Jack in you. I’m trying to replace him with you. And that wasn’t fair to anyone. Nathan I do love you, it would be impossible not to. But I’m not in love with you. I’m just so sorry.”

Kevin McGarry revealed to ET Online that he changed Nathan’s reaction to Elizabeth’s confession in the finale. His character was originally written as thanking Elizabeth after her breakup speech. McGarry thought that didn’t fit.

I was like, ‘I didn’t want to say thanks.’ … I felt like Nathan was in love with her. It might have started with him coming in and trying to … protect her, but he really did fall in love with her. So I thought, we owe it to the Nathan fans that have been with us. You got to see him get heartbroken, essentially, and I just thought it was better if he didn’t say anything and he just took that in.

Nathan later found Lucas and revealed Elizabeth’s revelation to him.

“I think that her heart has always been with you,” Nathan told Lucas. “…I can’t tell you what to do, but if I were you, I’d consider sticking around.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2021 Schedule