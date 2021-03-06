‘Fit for a Prince’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Fit for a Prince is Hallmark’s newest movie, premiering on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Natalie Hall and Jonathan Keltz. Here’s a look at where it was filmed, along with more details about the cast who are bringing this delightful movie to life.

‘Fit for a Prince’ Was Filmed in Canada

Fit for a Prince was filmed in Canada, specifically in the Ottawa region.

The castle scenes were filmed at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

This luxury hotel is located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and it’s often fondly referred to as Ottawa’s Castle, since it looks like a castle.

Check out this stunning photo:

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Cindy is an aspiring fashion designer whose talents have been the creative force behind a high-profile designer but longs to strike out on her own. Hired to dress the ladies of a wealthy family hosting an upcoming charity ball, Cindy’s life takes an unexpected turn when Prince Ronan, in town to attend the gala, becomes smitten with her and also takes note of her talent for design.”

Natalie Hall is Cindy. She trained at the London Academy of Ballet and has performed in a number of musicals. She also performed “Better with You” in the film Rising Stars. In 2014, she was on the cover of Fave Magazine.

Got to Canada! Got a copy of Fave magazine @faveMagazine I'm on the cover pic.twitter.com/qrwjoiwaQ6 — Natalie Hall (@TheNatalieHall) December 18, 2014

Her many credits include A Very Charming Christmas Town, Midnight at the Magnolia, You’re Bacon Me Crazy, Sincerely Yours Truly, Into the Dark, Jett, Charmed (she played Lucy from 2018-2019), A Winter Princess, UnREAL (Candy Coco in 2018), Only the Brave, Shades of Blue, The Boy Downstairs, Loserville, Summer of 8, True Blood (Amber Mills), Royal Pains, Star-Crossed (Taylor Beecham), Drop Dead Diva, Pretty Little Liars (Kate Randall), Love’s Christmas Journey, All My Children (Colby for 179 episodes), and more.

Jonathan Keltz is Ronan. He starred in a similar Hallmark movie in 2018 called Once Upon a Prince, where he also played the role of a prince. He’s also well-known for his role as Jake Steinberg on HBO’s Entourage. His other credits include Love at Look Lodge, Cardinal (Kevin), Reign (Leith Bayard), Republic of Doyle (Grayson), The Privileged, Necessary Roughness, Murdoch Mysteries, Fairly Legal, Entourage (Jake), ReGenesis, Heartland, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and more.

Melinda Michael is Julia. Her many credits include Instagram: Post Truth, The Money Movie, The 100, Reign, Murdoch Mysteries, In Real Life: The Series, On Again Off Again, Hemlock Grove, and more.

Tanya Clarke is Gloria.

Paris Jefferson is Renee. Her credits include Departure (Gillian), Valentine’s Again, The Counselor, Xena: Warrior Princess, Crown Prosecutor (Nina for 10 episodes), Strauss Dynasty (Eva), and more.

Mary Long is Virginia.

Ish Morris is Reggie. His credits include Batwoman, Titans, Come Play, The Evil Twin, The Christmas Chronicles, Killjoys (Weej), Taken, The Expanse, iZombie, Supernatural, Zoo, Lost Girl, Private Eyes, Suits, Riftworld Chronicles (Khaleesh), Defiance, Baxter (Mr. Fellini), Soul (Malcolm), and more.

Rebecca La Marche is Brooke. Her credits include serving as casting director for numerous movies, and her acting credits include A Very Corgi Christmas, Anything for Jackson, Hometown Holiday, Fatal Vows, Scraps, Forensic Firsts, Mr. D, Haven, and more.

