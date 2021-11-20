Where Was ‘Five More Minutes’ Filmed? See Behind-the-Scenes Cast Stories

The newest Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, “Five More Minutes,” premieres on Saturday, November 20 at 10 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing all season. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and who stars.

‘Five More Minutes’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Five More Minutes” was filmed in Canada. The photo above from Linda-Lisa Hayter, showing the cast of “Five More Minutes,” was tagged as #vancouverfilmcrews, indicating at least part of the movie was filmed in Vancouver. The movie is based on the song, “Five More Minutes,” by Scott McCreery.

CMT reported that because the movie was filmed during the pandemic in Canada, McCreery couldn’t actually be in the movie himself. However, he was able to be an executive producer.

In the photo below, Hayter wrote: “A thank you to Nikki Deloach for sharing her talents and spirit, after an incredibly difficult chapter in her life. She brought the character of Clara to life, that only she, with her sparkle and effervescent energy could bring.”

DeLoach replied: “Thank you so much, LL. My soul sister. Oh how I love and adore you. Couldn’t have done it without you. You were my YES. I could write a novel about your gifts and talents and the beautiful way you human. But for now I’ll just say I’m so grateful for you. ❤️”

DeLoach shared some Instagram stories while filming, where have been saved on Twitter posts about what she shared.

Forgot to post these other two pictures w/ my last Nikki DeLoach post. Nikki posted these pictures on her IG w/ captions notes from set & Monday morning. Nikki is currently filming her Hallmark Christmas movie that is premiering this November on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries❄🎅 pic.twitter.com/RZG8X7Qcrk — Hallmark Enthusiast🎄🎅⭐ (@PinkSunsetxo) September 28, 2021

Nikki DeLoach just started filming something new today. Could it be a new Hallmark Christmas movie??? "First day of filming is going GREAT," DeLoach joked from a dark trailer as folks struggled to get power back on. "This is good luck for us, right?" 📸 https://t.co/ZrTTeBRZVp pic.twitter.com/g7mhEK3cUH — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 21, 2021

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song, ‘Five More Minutes,’ a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.”

Nikki DeLoach is Clara. Her credits include “Taking the Reins,” “Cranberry Christmas,” “Sweet Autumn,” “Two Turtle Doves,” “Love Takes Flight,” “Love to the Rescue,” “Reunited at Christmas,” “Truly Madly Sweetly,” “The Perfect Catch,” “Awkward.” (Lacey), “Christmas Land,” “Ringer,” “Days of Our Lives” (Brenda), “Windfall” (Sunny), “North Shore” (Mary), “Misery Loves Company” (Tracy), and more.

David Haydn-Jones is Logan. He’s been on numerous Hallmark movies including “A Bramble House Christmas,” “Love Under the Rainbow,” “Bridal Wave,” “A Cookie Cutter Christmas,” and more. His other credits include “Dear Santa,” “The Gabby Douglas Story,” “The Toyman Killer,” “Fatal Trust,” “Rumours,” “Modern Family,” “Misteresses,” “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS,” “Judging Amy,” “White House Down,” “The Last Kiss,” “Supernatural,” and more.

Serge Houde is Edward. His credits include “A Little Daytime Drama,” “The Baker’s Son,” “V.C. Andrew’s Landry Family,” “Christmas She Wrote,” “If I Only Had Christmas,” “Coffee & Kareem,” “Home Before Dark,” “Love in Winterland,” “Chesapeake Shores” (Del Granger), “Trial & Error,” “Wedding March 3,” “Les pecheurs” (Pere,) “Somewhere Between,” “Blue Moon,” “Mirador,” “All Things Valentine,” “Hell on Wheels,” “Supernatural,” “The Kennedys,” “Les rescapes” (Ben), “Smallville,” “Largo Winch” (John), and much more.

Sherry Miller is Bonnie. Her credits include “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Sincerely Yours Truly,” “Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Christmas Encore,” “Good Witch,” “Open Heart” (Helena), “Love’s Complicated,” “The Best Years” (Dorothy O’Sullivan,” “Warehouse 13,” “JPod” (Carol), “The Dresden Files,” “Queer as Folk” (Jennifer Taylor), “Kingdom Hospital” (Dr. Lorna Massingale,) “Tom Stone,” “F/X: The Series” (Colleen O’Malley,) “Due South,” “ENG” (Jane Oliver), and more.

Also starring are:

Alexander Jones (Jay/Jerry)

Leanne Lapp (Kelly)

Jason McKinnon (Blake)

Eric Keenleyside (Grandpa Jerry)

Natalie Paige Smith (Young Martha)

Stephen Adekolu (Dad Customer)

Mila Jones (Young Clara)

Adelyn Bruce (Bella)

Jennifer Higgin (Martha)

Chilton Crane (Viv)

Tom Pickett (M.C.)

Deborah Barnes (Mrs. Huff)

Ethel Pitchford (Martha Thompkins #1)

Taylore Ashlie (Martha Thompkins #9)

JP Padda (Waiter)

