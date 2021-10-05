Are the Former ‘Home & Family’ Hosts Hinting at More Collaborations with GAC Family?

Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos, the hosts of Hallmark’s now-canceled “Home & Family” series, are hinting that they might be doing more with GAC Family. The duo recently announced that they’ll be hosting a Christmas event at the new, competing network, but now they’re dropping hints that there might be more to come after the holiday special.

Cameron Mathison Wrote That This Is ‘Just the Beginning!’

Based on their social media posts, Mathison and Matenopoulos appear to have either just finished filming “Welcome to Great American Christmas” for GAC Family or took part in photoshoots for the special. The event is airing on the new network on October 24. (You can learn more about which TV channel GAC Family will be on in Heavy’s story here.)

Mathison shared Matenopoulos’ post in his own Instagram story and commented, “Just the beginning!!!!”

Matenopoulos’ original post read: “Reunited and it feels so good! New beginnings…October 24th…”

Mathison replied to her post, writing: “What a great night☺️☺️☺️ Here we goooooo!”

Danica McKellar replied to the post, writing “Love it!!! ❤️”

Caitlin Crosby wrote: “WHHHHHAAAATTTTTT?!?!?!?!”

Emily Hutchinson replied, “So excited for this!!!!! 😍😍😍😍”

On October 5, Matenopoulos shared an Instagram story that hinted at a lot more happening beyond the Christmas special.

She wrote, “Love you Cam… Here’s to an even brighter future.. 2.0 here we come!!!”

In another post, she shared a memory from “Home & Family” and ended her post with: “#newbeginings #newshow.”

Mathison also shared his own post about the Christmas special.

He wrote: “Reunited with my tv wife @iamdebbiem for a special on @gactv oct 24th!! So much fun getting to laugh with you again Deb… and talk all things Christmas for GAC:)

Lots of surprise guests drop in too🤫😀😜 Hope you guys tune in🎄 #reunitedanditfeelssogood #christmas #christmasmovies.”

In his post, he didn’t hint at more things to come like he did in his Instagram story, however.

Candace Cameron Bure responded to the post, writing: “Can’t wait to watch!”

One person suggested that they bring the entire show to GAC Family, and Mathison just replied with a thumb’s up emoji.

The Former CEO of the Hallmark Channel Is Launching GAC Family

Bill Abbott, the former CEO of The Hallmark Channel, is the man launching GAC Family and its sister network, GAC Living. While the channels officially launched on September 27, they didn’t have any new content at that time. GAC Media asked viewers to have patience as they added more content. GAC Family will start airing original Christmas movies in late October.

GAC Family has picked up quite a few movies that will be airing this holiday season.

“An Autumn Romance” is premiering on Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.

Michael Damian, director of “Christmas Waltz,” shared that his new movie — “Much Ado About Christmas” — will air on October 30 on GAC Family.

“Christmas Time Is Here” premieres on November 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Dewshane Williams, Rukiya Bernard, and Tom Pickett.

Mathison is starring with Jennie Garth in the GAC Family movie “A Kindhearted Christmas.” This movie premieres on November 20.

These are just a few of the holiday movies that GAC Family has on its schedule.

