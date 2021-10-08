A Fourth ‘Godwink’ Christmas Movie Is in the Works

Hallmark viewers have been wondering if they’ll get a new installment of the “Godwink” series of movies this holiday season, and they’ve also been wondering about the “Christmas in Evergreen” movie series. While we still don’t know if a new “Evergreen” movie will happen in 2021, we do know that a new “Godwink” movie is in the works.

The New ‘Godwink’ Movie Will Be Called ‘Miracle of Love’

There aren’t many details available yet about the new “Godwink” movie. But director Heather Hawthorn-Doyle did reveal on Instagram that the newest movie is going to be called “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love.” This will be the fourth movie in the “Godwink” series.

She wrote on October 7: “Today was 9 1/2 hours of zoom meetings – which means – we’re halfway through prep! Happy to be doing another Godwinks movie – thanks for having me back!”

Fans asked for more details about who might be starring, which Hawthorn-Doyle didn’t answer.

Andrea Brooks chimed in to reply, “❤️❤️❤️ go get em!”

The next day Hawthorn-Doyle shared another post.

She wrote: “These two make being a director and having a 2 1/2 hour meeting great. Friends and co-workers, Linda is our 1st AD and Jesse is our DP. This is our 3rd movie for me and Jesse and second for me and Linda and Jesse together and it’s honestly heaven. Really excited for this one – and the rest of the team? Fantastic!”

Production schedules revealed that the newest movie is set to begin filming in November.

Just popping up on production schedules, what could be Hallmark's final title of the season—if they were including CRASHING THROUGH THE SNOW in the "41" number they released last week—the fourth GODWINK movie, A GODWINK CHRISTMAS: MIRACLE OF LOVE, set to film into November. https://t.co/Ze1Hvjd2wd — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 30, 2021

On Hawthorn-Doyle’s LinkedIn bio, she wrote about the movie: “The 4th in the series of the true life Godwink Christmas stories, Divine Destiny not only has two people finding love but a life is saved through a series of coincidences, known as Godwinks.”

She also directed two other recently aired Hallmark movies: “Advice to Love By” and “A Little Daytime Drama.” In 2020, she directed “A Godwink Christmas: FIrst Loves, Second Chances.”

The Movie Will Air After Thanksgiving

Three “Godwink” movies have previously aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The first was “A Godwink Christmas” starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell. It premiered in November 2018. This movie was based on the real-life story of Gery and Paula Conover.

The second was “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love” starring Cindy Busby and Benjamin Hollingsworth. That movie premiered on November 17, 2019. This movie was based on the real-life story of Alice and Jack Totah.

The third was “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page. That movie premiered on November 22, 2020. The movie was based on the real-life true story of Pat and Margery Godfrey.

The fourth movie will also be based on a true story. The movies are inspired by books written by SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt. Rushnell and DuArt shared an announcement about their new movie on Facebook in late September.

DuArt said about the fourth movie: “It’s based on a true story. It’s a beautiful story.”

Rushnell said it was a great script and would premiere after Thanksgiving. He said that Kathie Lee Gifford is co-executive producer again.

DuArt said: “It’s gonna be so fun because… They haven’t cast it yet but they’re getting close to that. We’ll let you know. We’ll give you the first casting secrets.”

