What THIS ‘Fuller House’ Star Said About Lori Loughlin Amid Scandal

Lori Loughlin is reporting to jail in mid-November, but one of her former co-stars has been quite clear that he still supports her. Loughlin lost a lot of ongoing jobs with Hallmark after her indictment in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. But one of her longtime colleagues from Fuller House is still standing by her side.

Bob Saget Said She’s a Sweetheart & He Still Loves Her

Bob Saget plays the role of Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House. Lori Loughlin plays Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson-Katsopolis, wife of Jesse Katsopolis on the show (played by John Stamos.)

Bob Saget, her former co-star, told Page Six that he still loves Loughlin and believes she’s a “sweetheart.”

He said:

And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her. She’s a sweetheart.

He said he texted her and told her: “I love you and thinking of you, that’s all.”

John Stamos Was ‘Stunned’ By Lori Loughlin

John Stamos, who played Loughlin’s character’s love interest on Fuller House, said he was stunned by what happened. In August 2019, he talked about the charges with GQ. At the time he said he had to be careful about his comments and not share many of his thoughts until after the trial or sentencing.

He said he was still close to her and it all didn’t make sense.

“I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out,” Stamos told GQ. “It doesn’t make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can’t process it still.”

In November 2019, Stamos shared an Instagram photo about the end of Fuller House, and the photo included Loughlin.

He wrote, in part: “Decency is at an all time low, and discord at an all time high—thank God for family television like Fuller House! It’s been a laugh and a tear – I am grateful to the fans FOREVER!”

Loughlin Was Not Part of the ‘Fuller House’ Final Season

This story has minor spoilers for the final season of Fuller House.

Loughlin was not part of Fuller House‘s final season. She was only mentioned one time, when D.J. asks Jesse if he should talk to Becky about a plan he was considering. Jesse explains that Becky is in Nebraska helping her mother. They talk a little more about what Becky’s opinion would be about the matter, but that’s the only mention Becky gets.

