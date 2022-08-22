Hallmark Reveals Future of ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’

Hallmark Media shared a lot of announcements about the network’s future plans during its TCA (Television Critics Association) event. Among all the announcements was a hint about the future of a fan-favorite series, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.” And the comment has given renewed energy to Postables (the name fondly given to fans of the mystery series.)

Hallmark Isn’t Done with ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’

Wonya Lucas, President and CEO of Hallmark Media, and Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media Exec VP President of Programming, headlined the TCA event on August 10, where they shared Hallmark’s future plans for several of its franchises.

According to Variety, Lucas first commented that they were looking into ways to bring back “Good Witch,” since it was one of their most popular IPs. Lucas segued from that comment to talking about “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” another popular IP.

“As far as ‘Good Witch’ — which I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP — I can’t announce anything specific about that,” Lucas shared, according to Variety. “That also holds for ‘Signed, Sealed and Delivered’ — don’t think we’re finished with that.”

Wonya and Lisa did talk about receiving letters from the #POstables so your efforts have not gone unnoticed! #TCA22 — K. L. Connie Wang 🎆王冠琳 (@BeTheBuddha) August 10, 2022

Daly revealed that fans’ letters about the mystery series had definitely made an impression, and network executives do read those letters.

“The fandom and the passion for that franchise is usual, and so we listen,” Daly said. “We hear. I’d say, stand by!”

On Twitter, Nancy Loader wrote about the news: “#POstables will work harder than ever to make sure #Hallmark orders new 🎥🎥 from @MarthaMoonWater and puts our cast back to work! #NeverGiveUp.”

Fans loved hearing that encouraging news.

Hallmark executives also promised that we’ll be seeing more mystery movies of additional varieties in the future, shared @SageSurge on Twitter.

Hallmark Announced a Number of Changes

During the event, Hallmark also revealed that Crown Media was being renamed Hallmark Media. Hallmark Media will now refer to the brand that oversees the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies Now, Deadline reported.

Lucas said in a statement: “The iconic Hallmark brand and our purpose-driven mission to help people lead caring, connected lives full of meaningful moments will drive everything we do. The beloved Hallmark brand is associated with positivity, kindness, celebrations, and traditions—all of which are the underpinnings of our content and core values. With these attributes as our foundation, it only makes sense that our company name lead with the Hallmark brand.”

Hallmark also announced a new initiative focusing on female-driven movies.

In a statement sent to Heavy, Hallmark shared that the initiative will be called “Make Her Mark” and will help create opportunities for aspiring female filmmakers. Ashley Williams conceived of the project and will be leading it after collaborating with top Hallmark executives.

Daly said: “I am where I am today because of the women and men who mentored me and lifted me up along the way. And now we will pay it forward as an organization and help arm aspiring women filmmakers with the tools and experience they need and want to take their careers to new heights. I cannot wait to see the incredible work that will result from this new program.”

