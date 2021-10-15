GAC Family’s Christmas Preview Now Features Almost Entire ‘Home & Family’ Cast

GAC Family’s Christmas preview special started out featuring the hosts of Hallmark’s canceled series, “Home & Family.” Now the special, called “Welcome to Great American Christmas,” has expanded and is featuring the majority of the daytime show’s cast, including most of the experts.

The Majority of the ‘Home & Family’ Cast Will Be Part of ‘Welcome to Great American Christmas’

In an Instagram post, GAC Family tagged a number of people who are going to be part of the GAC Family Christmas preview special on October 16.

GAC Family tagged Debbie Matenopolous and Cameron Mathison, who are hosting the event. They were also the hosts of The Hallmark Channel’s daytime show, “Home & Family,” which was canceled earlier this year.

Also tagged were Shirley Bovshow, Maria Provenzano, Kym Douglas, Kenneth Wingard, Larissa Wohl, Lawrence Zarian, and Balsam Hill. They were all experts for Hallmark’s “Home & Family” and frequent guests on the now-canceled series.

Bovshow was the Garden Lifestyle expert on “Home & Family,” filing that role since the show first aired in 2012. She hosted weekly gardening segments.

Provenzano was the DIY lifestyle expert on “Home & Family” who focused on recipes and crafting.

Douglas was another lifestyle expert for “Home & Family.” She would share her latest tips on the show every day and sometimes co-hosted. She’s an author, comedian, and beauty, fashion, and lifestyle expert.

Wingard was a DIY expert for “Home & Family.” He designs home furnishing merchandise for companies like Crate & Barrel and was a frequent guest on “Home & Family.”

Wohl was an animal and pet rescue expert on “Home & Family.” She also was often a fill-in host for the morning show.

Zarian was a fashion expert for “Home & Family.”

Balsam Hill often contributed decor and decorating ideas for Hallmark’s “Home & Family.”

Out of the eight experts listed on Hallmark’s “Home & Family” webpage, six are appearing on GAC Family’s Christmas preview. The only ones that weren’t tagged in GAC Family’s post were Tamera Mowry-Housley, who is hosting Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” preview show with Danica McKellar on the same night, and Orly Shani, another expert.

The Christmas preview, “Welcome to Great American Christmas,” will air on GAC Family on Saturday, October 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Pacific. GAC Media confirmed with Heavy that the special will air for two hours.

Hallmark Stars & Others Shared That They Are Excited About the Event

Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary on “When Calls the Heart,” commented, “The band’s back together!!! ❤️❤️”

Amy Latta wrote: “Oh, my heart!!! The family back together again!!! Please say a H&F reboot is coming! And then I can come visit and do a segment again? ❤️🙌”

Wohl, who is one of the guests on the show, shared photos of her with rescue animals at the event. One of the dogs looks like Happy the Dog, but it’s not yet confirmed if this is him.

Wohl wrote, “In my HAPPY place with the ones I LOVE so much! Thank you to @gactv for including me in this amazing special airing SATURDAY the 16th at 8pm ET!”

A fan wrote in reply to GAC Family’s Instagram post, “OMG!!!! THE WHOLE FAMILY!!!😍😍 I CAN NOT WAIT!”

Another fan wrote, “Do my eyes deceive me? The family is together as they should be! Tell us it’s permanent!!!❤️❤️”

Another fan wrote, “I love this! The entire cast that I’ve been missing is here in all their beauty glory! Cannot wait for you all to succeed!”

Another person wrote, “Omg the whole gang back together again.”

