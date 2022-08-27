Where Was ‘Game, Set, Love’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Fall into Love movie, “Game, Set, Love,” premieres on Saturday, August 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Davida Williams and Richard Harmon. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Game, Set, Love’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

In an Instagram post, Davida Williams revealed that filming took place in the Vancouver region for “Game, Set, Love.” The movie was filmed in June.

She wrote, “Last day in Vancouver. I’m so grateful for this experience and to everyone i met and worked with.”

In one of her posts, someone asked her where she was in Canada. She happily replied, “Vancouver!”

In one of these shots, she is pictured displaying peace signs and wearing the cutest tennis outfit. She tagged @ElevenByVenus, which is Venus Williams’ activewear brand.

The movie also needed a stunt double, as this casting sheet noted, requesting a “Peak Season Tennis Double.” The shooting was set in Maple Ridge, a city approximately an hour outside of Vancouver.

In the comments, the casting call wrote: “Please email a tennis bio (list of achievements, rankings and any team or club affiliations) along with video links of them playing (1 – 2 mins). Must be a high level player. Needed for 6 days: June 1, 2, 3, 13, 14 & 15.”

Meet the Cast

Crown Media’s Synopsis of the movie reads: “Taylor (Williams) is a former professional tennis player who retired from the sport following the passing of her mother so she could be there for her father, David (Roger Cross, “Coroner”) and has been enjoying teaching tennis to kids at the local club. Her former doubles partner Ashley (Jennifer Khoe, “Superman & Lois”) asks her to coach her and her new doubles partner Will (Harmon), a player whose reputation and career are in need of repair thanks to his hotheaded antics on the court. Taylor reluctantly agrees and though she and Will clash at first, she’s surprised to discover a different side to him…”

Davida Williams posted these pictures below on Instagram, revealing that she was happy to be in Canada. She jokingly added, “In Canada but sadly not in the area Drake is from.”

In this Tiktok, she said she had the time of her life filming “Game, Set, Love.”

Williams had a recurring role on “Casual” on Hulu and appeared in a number of films and television programs, including “Baby Daddy” on Freeform and “Training Day” and “B Positive” on CBS.

Richard Harmon took to Instagram to let people know how enjoyable the pottery class he had in Vancouver was. He was seen in this picture with his co-star.

Harmon, who was born in Mississauga, Ontario, started acting professionally at age 10. He starred opposite Blake Lively, Harrison Ford, and Anna Paquin in the romance drama “Age of Adaline” and the horror flick “Trick ‘r Treat,” respectively.

He’s also well known for his role as Murphy on “The 100.”

“Game, Set, Love” is also directed by Jessica Harmon, who is Richard Harmon’s sister. Professional tennis player Venus Williams joins as executive producer. American former world No. 1 tennis player Tracy Austin of the Tennis Channel is also starring in the movie. She can be seen in her Instagram post lip-synching some line changes for the movie!

She also posted these photos below on her account, saying how beautiful Vancouver is.

Also starring in the movie are:

Roger Cross (David Morrison)

Jennifer Khoe (Ashley Wong)

Tracy Austin (Herself)

Matthew Kevin Anderson (Barry)

Casey Manderson (Shane Landers)

Cameron McDonald (Bill Campbell)

Catherine Barroll (Marcia Campbell)

Andres Joseph (Juan Carlos)

Rehaan Malik (Arjun)

Juliette Hawk (Mia)

Marco Soriano (Gunther)

Sophia Oni (Young Taylor)

Brittany Palmer (Vanessa)

Yvonne Schall (Bella Santos)

Shiraine Haas (Katrina Hampton)

Jeff Mohs (Chair Umpire)

Claudia Chen (Dr. Chen)

Jayden Nielsen (Zola Nagy)

Noah Yagi (Lazlo Vastog)

Michael Sousa (Front Desk Clerk)

Sofia Kresta (Natlia Kolar)

Jacob Rauma (Jack Roberts)

