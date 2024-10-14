Screenwriter Reflects on Holiday Movie That Was ‘A Leap’ for Hallmark & New Novel

Gary Goldstein, an accomplished Hallmark screenwriter, has recently released his third novel, “Please Come to Boston.” His latest work dives deep into themes of self-discovery, love and the search for authenticity — themes that were also central to a groundbreaking Hallmark Christmas movie that he wrote just before the novel.

Goldstein talked with Heavy exclusively about his new book and his award-nominated Hallmark Christmas film that was a big “leap” for the network.

Goldstein’s Script Was Nominated for a GLAAD Award

Fans of Hallmark are likely familiar with Goldstein’s work. He has written numerous screenplays for the network, such as “Royally Ever After,” “Summer in the City,” and “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” His most recent Hallmark movie from the 2023 season, “Friends and Family Christmas,” made history as the first Hallmark Christmas movie to feature a leading lesbian couple. The film, starring Ali Liebert and Humberly Gonzalez, even earned a GLAAD Award nomination for Outstanding Film — Streaming or TV.

“It was a leap for Hallmark in a way because it was their first Christmas movie with two women as the leads falling in love,” he said. “It was a real groundbreaking film, and it was very, very exciting. And to be nominated for a GLAAD Award—think about it, how far we’ve come and how fantastic that is!”

The idea for the movie, Goldstein said, grew from the concept of found family.

“We wanted to do a story about somebody whose friends become their family over the holidays,” he said. “But then, to add the higher concept comic spin of having her parents show up and bust open her idyllic friends’ Christmas. How would she juggle both the friends and the family?”

Goldstein’s ability to navigate diverse and sensitive themes has made him a valuable voice in the industry — a trait that he brought to his most recent novel, which he wrote shortly after “Friends & Family Christmas.” Both works touch on themes of diversity and finding one’s authentic voice.

Goldstein’s New Book Is About ‘How to Be Your Authentic Self’

Goldstein’s new novel, “Please Come to Boston,” takes readers on a nostalgic trip to the 1970s, exploring themes of self-discovery, love, and authenticity, while mixing in present-day scenes to show where the characters ended up. The book follows Nicky DeMarco, an 18-year-old navigating a love triangle with two friends, Joe and Lori, while studying at Boston University. The novel intertwines a coming-of-age story with the complexities of youth and a journey of self-discovery.

“It’s about anybody being on their own for the first time and away from the nest and dealing with the choices and opportunities that they walk into…” Goldstein said. “It’s really about ultimately how to be your authentic self and what happens when you’re not being your authentic self.”

Nicky’s journey isn’t easy, as he seeks to discover who he truly is.

Goldstein added: “We all learn after the fact and often the hard way about living an authentic life. And not everybody can, there are lots of extenuating circumstances. But if you are ultimately fortunate enough to be able to be the person that you want to be, you tend to have a happier life. And the people around you tend to be happier as a result of it.”

The novel’s setting in 1975 adds a layer of historical context, giving readers a glimpse into the challenges and joys of exploring one’s authentic self at a time when society wasn’t as accepting.

“It was a very interesting period, post-Vietnam, post-Nixon, on the cusp of disco, significantly pre-AIDS but not so far away,” he said. “It’s a fun period of time. Maybe one of the last periods of time I could have told this particular story this way.”

The book also flashes forward to the present, comparing how differently things turned out for a man who was able to be his true self and another man who couldn’t do the same.

“But it’s also a book about how it’s never too late,” Goldstein said. “Your life is evolving all the time, and we’re always learning something.”

As a screenwriter, Goldstein sees potential for “Please Come to Boston” beyond the novel. He’s already considering adapting the book into a screenplay, although there are no concrete plans yet.

“It’s a layered, complex story that I think would make a great film, but also a really great limited TV series,” he said. “…I wrote the screenplay of my first book, ‘The Last Birthday Party‘… And that’s been getting a lot attention.”

Goldstein’s portrayal of Nicky’s struggle with identity mirrors the type of emotional depth he brings to his Hallmark characters. And while Goldstein’s book may explore heavier topics than many Hallmark films, the storylines are all ultimately about love and being true to yourself.

In addition to his novel writing, Goldstein is keeping busy with several potential TV movie projects, with Hallmark and other networks. Although he doesn’t have a new Hallmark movie coming out this Christmas, he’s optimistic about future projects that are in the works.

“I’m always juggling a lot of balls and trying to make things happen,” he said with a laugh. “I have another book that I want to write, a kind of divorce comedy. And dogs are involved! It’s fun.”

“Please Come to Boston” was just released and you can learn more about it on Goodreads here.