Hallmark Alum’s Family Reveals Devastating Medical Diagnosis

A former Hallmark star and movie veteran is living with a heartbreaking medical diagnosis. Gena Rowlands, 94, who starred in Hallmark’s “Grace & Glorie” with Diane Lane, has Alzheimer’s disease.

Gena Rowlands Has Lived With Alzheimer’s Disease for 5 Years

Gena Rowlands has been living with Alzheimer’s disease "for the last five years," says her son and "The Notebook" director Nick Cassavetes. “I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer’s and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for… pic.twitter.com/ix8rL6suzE — Variety (@Variety) June 25, 2024

On June 25, Rowlands’ son, Nick Cassavetes, talked with Entertainment Weekly about his mother’s situation. Fans may not realize that he also directed the movie “The Notebook,” which starred Rowlands. The film version of “The Notebook” was based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks.

“I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer’s and wanting to be authentic with it,” Cassavetes shared. In the movie, the character of Allie has Alzheimer’s.

“Now, for the last five years, [Rowlands has] had Alzheimer’s,” Cassavetes added. “She’s in full dementia.”

He acknowledged, “It’s so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it’s on us.”

The film, released nearly 20 years ago, starred Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Rowlands and James Garner played the older versions of their characters.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common driver of dementia. Alzheimer’s is a disorder of the brain that becomes progressively worse for those who have it. Typically, the disease causes a decline in behavior, social skills, thinking, and memory, and there is no cure.

In 2004, Rowlands talked with O magazine about her role in “The Notebook.” She noted her mother had Alzheimer’s disease, as well.

Rowlands admitted, “I went through that with my mother, and if Nick hadn’t directed the film, I don’t think I would have gone for it — it’s just too hard. It was a tough but wonderful movie.”

News of Rowlands’ Alzheimer’s Saddened Fans

After news of Rowlands’ diagnosis emerged, fans took to social media to share their support and look back on her lengthy career.

“Our hearts go out to Gena Rowlands and her family upon today’s announcement that the actress is living with Alzheimer’s,” read a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The post continued, “Gena’s portrayal of a woman living with Alzheimer’s in the 2004 film ‘The Notebook’ raised important Alzheimer’s awareness.”

“Gena Rowlands was an incredible actor, she’s had a love that some of us could only dream of, has meant so much to people like me who love film, and she has sadly an illness that prevents her from knowing all that,” a fan tweeted.

“Awful news regarding Gena Rowlands ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s, a cruel disease which robs the individual of all their faculties. I hope the remaining family can make things as stress-free as possible for her. Maybe John will be looking out for her from above,” tweeted another fan.

“So heartbreaking to watch anyone go through this,” read someone else’s tweet.

“One of the greatest actresses of all time. The movies she made with her husband will undoubtedly stand the test of time. ‘A Woman Under the Influence’ is one of the best screen performances by anyone ever,” shared a separate X user.

Variety notes that Rowlands was married to John Cassavetes, and they collaborated on the movies “A Woman Under the Influence” and “Gloria.” She received Best Actress Oscar nominations for both roles.

John’s IMDb page notes he was a screenwriter, director, and actor. He married Rowlands in March 1954 and they had three children. He died in February 1989. Rowlands’ IMDb page indicates she worked with John in 10 films early in their careers.