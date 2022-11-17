How You Can Get Paid Thousands to Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies

Hallmark fans have a new opportunity to make money doing something they love — watching Christmas movies. But the application period closes in less than a month if you want to take advantage of the opportunity.

You’ll Have to Watch 25 Movies in 25 Days

The opportunity is being offered by CableTV.com. To qualify, you need to be ready and willing to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. So that averages out to one Christmas movie a day! If you’re picked, you’ll get paid $2,500 for the endeavor.

The good news is that you get to pick which movies you want to watch, and Hallmark is part of the list of options. If you’re chosen, you’ll also be given a year of free streaming with multiple platforms, including Hallmark Movies Now. Other platforms include Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and HBO Max.

The only catch is that you’ll need a device that can stream the movie.

According to CableTV.com, “You can watch whatever you want! The movies just have to be holiday themed.”

How to Apply

To apply, you’ll need to get your application in by December 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Mountain time. Everyone will hear back by December 6.

You can fill out the application here. There’s only one question that requires a little creativity: “Why do you feel you’re the right person for the Holiday Movie Dream Job?”

You also need to be 18 or older and eligible to work in the U.S.

The contest is being run by CalbeTV.com (Clear Link Technologies.)

Hallmark’s Hosting Its Own Contest

On top of the Christmas movie opportunity, which isn’t being sponsored by Hallmark, Hallmark is also running its own contest called the Very Merry Giveaway. You can enter every day for a chance at winning daily prizes, along with a grand prize trip to Christmas villages in Austria and Germany.

Every day, the prizes vary and are announced on the contest website here. For example, November 13 entrants were competing for a blanket, socks, and glasses. November 14 entrants were competing for a hat, gloves, and scarf. Entrants on November 16 were competing for a tea time bundle that included two holiday tea flavors, Hallmark channel mugs, and tea towels.

To enter each day, just fill out a form for that day’s contest. Each daily entry also gets you an entry in the grand prize sweepstakes. You can also go back and enter for previous days if you missed them.

On top of that, you can earn bonus entries for the grand prize by sharing your daily entry on Twitter, or sharing your daily entry on Pinterest. You can also earn an additional three bonus entries each week by watching three “Watch & You Could Win” previews.

The grand prize is estimated to be worth $6,500 and includes round trip airfare for two, plus eight days and seven nights at the Magical Christmas Markets in Austria and Germany. A pre-packaged itinerary includes tour activities and some meals.

The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on December 25, 2022.

Hallmark Is Also Participating in a Good Deeds Giving Tree

Hallmark’s also supporting a Giving Tree, where you can help light their digital tree by doing good deeds. All you have to do is register and then select which good deeds you want to take part in. Your personal tree “lights up” as you commit to doing good deeds, which in turn helps power the overall community tree.

Every week, new good deeds are added. Some of the deeds on the tree include baking cookies for a mail carrier, writing a positive business review for a local business, asking a loved one about their day, helping someone cross the street, sending an encouraging note to a friend, paying for a family member’s movie ticket, and more.

