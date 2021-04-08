Giles Panton Has News for Fans Who Want to See Him in a Leading Role

Giles Panton Has News for Fans Who Want to See Him in a Leading Role

Giles Panton on Bad Date Chronicles

Hallmark star Giles Panton often plays a supporting character in the Hallmark network’s movies. But fans enjoy his roles so much that they’ve been asking if he can be given a leading role in a romance movie. Panton just made an exciting announcement to his fans about that request.

Giles Panton Has Finished Shooting a Christmas Movie Where He’s the Lead

Giles Panton shared the good news in reply to a tweet where a fan said they wanted to see him as the lead someday.

Lisa Currin White wrote on Twitter: “@G_Panton You poor guy 🙁 I’m watching you in #MyFavoriteWedding & I hate that @maggielawson is going to dump you for @paulgreenemedia. Just like @erinkrakow did for @tyler_hynes in #ItWasAlwaysYou
😫 @hallmarkchannel Giles needs a movie where he gets the girl”

Panton replied: “Coming sooner than you think. 😎 I just finished shooting a Christmas movie where I’m the romantic lead.”

Fans are really excited about the news. One fan wrote “NO WAY!!! #teamgilesgetsthegirl” and Panton responded with three happy emojis.

He replied to another tweet, writing: “My co-star is the fantastic @ChelseaHobbs.”

On Twitter, Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! elaborated on which movie Panton was talking about. It’s not known yet if this is a Hallmark movie or not, but @SleepyKittyPaw says it appears to be destined for Hallmark, but we may need to wait until July for confirmation.

The movie is called The Christmas Book, and Panton is starring opposite Chelsea Hobbs. The movie is directed by David I. Strasser and just wrapped in early April.

Strasser said this was his 10th feature-length movie to direct. Here’s the post Strasser shared when the movie wrapped:

Strasser’s credits include directing a number of Hallmark movies, including A Glenbrooke Christmas, Love’s Second Chance. He’s also directed movies that aired on other networks, such as Love is a Piece of Cake and The Dating List on UPtv.

Panton previously shared a behind-the-scenes photo from filming.

Giles Panton Has Starred in Many Hallmark Movies

Crown MediaGiles Panton and Erin Krakow on It Was Always You.

Panton has had many co-starring roles in Hallmark movies where he played a friend or the guy who was ultimately rejected. If this ends up airing on The Hallmark Channel, it will be his first leading role there. His credits include It Was Always You, The Last Kids on Earth (Wretch), Superbook (Pastor Aaron), The Man in the High Castle (Billy Turner), Batwoman, Over the Moon in Love, Chesapeake Shores (Chris Smith), A Gingerbread Romance, Christmas Pen Pals, A Godwink Christmas, Christmas on Holly Lane, It’s Christmas Eve, Tarzan & Jane (Tarzan), Somewhere Between, My Favorite Wedding, Bad Date Chronicles, Reign, Cedar Cove (John Bowman), voices for numerous characters in movies, and more.

He stars opposite Chelsea Hobbs. Her credits include A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery series (Jackie Shawl), The Killer in the Guest House, The Good Doctor, Ruby Herring Mysteries, Forever Christmas, Left for Dead, UnREAL (Charlie), Take Two, The Psycho She Met Online, The Nine Lives of Christmas, The Unauthorized Melrose Place Story, June in January, The Trainer, Make it or Break It (Emily Kmetko), Beach Girls (Nell Kilvert), Pasadena (Meredith Weller), and more.

