Where Was ‘Gingerbread Miracle’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s “Gingerbread Miracle” premieres on Friday, November 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and more details from the cast.

The movie also airs on multiple dates throughout November and December.

‘Gingerbread Miracle’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Gingerbread Miracle” was filmed in Canada in the Burnaby, British Columbia, region, according to an ACFC West listing. The movie was filmed starting in mid-August and filming wrapped on September 2.

Patterson has been sharing moments from filming on her Instagram.

She shared this moment while she was on set.

Just before filming began, she teased the movie.

Patterson is also starring opposite Trevor Donovan in a Christmas movie for GAC Family called “Jingle Bell Princess.” The movie will air on November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

She joked about how excited Ecker looked in this photo from the set.

An Instagram story she shared also showed the precautions they took while filming. She mentioned in her post that she was sick on the day of the movie’s premiere.

Lini Evans, who plays Vanessa in the movie, shared this on-set photo.

Evans also revealed that they filmed in Langley, BC, too.

The movie is directed by Michael M. Scott, a Canadian film director who has been nominated twice for the Academy Award.

Elyse Maloway, who stars as Sydney in the movie, shared these next photos.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery, famous for its magical gingerbread cookies that grant wishes.”

Merritt Patterson is Maya. Her credits include “Chateau Christmas,” “Picture a Perfect Christmas,” “Forever in My Heart,” “Christmas at the Palace,” “Unbroken: Path to Redemption,” “Wedding March 4,” “The Christmas Cottage,” “Bad Date Chronicles,” “A Royal Winter,” “The Art of More” (Olivia), “The Royals” (Ophelia), “Ravenswood” (Olivia), and more.

Jon Ecker is Alex. His credits include “Chicago Fire” (Greg Grainger), “Firefly Lane” (Max), “For Love,” “Queen of the South” (El Guero), “Narcos” (The Lion), “Gossip Girl: Acapulco” (Nicolas), “Fearless Heart” (Pablo), “Popland!” (Ari Morales), and more.

Jorge Montesi is Luis. He’s directed numerous projects, including “Andromeda,” “Mutant X,” “Cold Squad,” “First Wave,” and more. His acting credits include “The Romeo Section” (Harry), “Van Helsing,” “Caprica” (The Guatrau), “NYPD Blue,” “Counterstrike,” “Night Heat,” and more.

Sunita Prasad is Brooke. Her credits include “Christmas Sail,” “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” (Britt Prajna), “The Stand,” “Picture Perfect Mysteries” (Maya), “The 100,” “The Good Doctor,” “Love Under the Rainbow,” “Homegrown Christmas,” “UnREAL” (London), “iZombie,” and more.

Preston Vanderslice is Ian. His credits include “Doomsday Mom” (Brand Boudreaux), “Wedding Cake Dreams,” “Mystery 101” (Bud), “Christmas on My Mind,” “Mingle All the Way,” “Emma Fielding Mysteries,” “When We Rise,” “Young & Reckless” (Mr. Hart), “The Wedding March,” and more.

Elyse Maloway is Sydney. Her credits include “Super Monsters” (Cleo Graves), “Cross Country Christmas,” and more.

Lini Evans is Vanessa. Her credits include “Raise a Glass to Love,” “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” (Karen), “A Doggone Christmas,” “Darrow & Darrow 4” (Carol Morrison), “Marrying Mr. Darcy,” “Walking the Dog,” “Bates Motel” (Amelia), “Arctic Air,” “Alcatraz,” and more.

Shiraine Haas is Latrice. Her credits include “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” (Dr. Nichols), “Mystery 101,” “The Main Event,” “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen,” “The Last Bridesmaid,” “Fifty Shades” series (Gwen), “Pumpkin Pie Wars,” “The L Word” (Cheryl), and more.

Also starring are:

Sean Martin Savoy (Gabe)

Patch May (Jake)

Robert Wisden (Eddie)

Jacqueline Samuda (Marilyn)

Brittany Mitchell (Kim)

Olivia Poon (Executive Assistant)

Eileen Pedde (Ms. Gowdy)

Annabel Kershaw (Clara)

