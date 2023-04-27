Ginna Claire Mason Welcomes Baby After Difficult Loss

Ginna Claire Mason has been showered with love and congratulations by her Hallmark Channel colleagues after revealing she’s a new mom again. Mason and her husband, pilot Elon Moffett, share a two-year-old son, Cooper, and have now welcomed a baby girl after a challenging year that included a miscarriage.

On April 24, 2023, Mason — who starred in Hallmark’s “A Holiday Spectacular” in November — shared Instagram photos of her new bundle of joy, named Annabelle Mason Moffett. Born on April 17, Annabelle’s name was chosen, Mason wrote, because it means “favorite grace, beauty” and because “Anne/Anna and Belle are family names.”

“We’ll call her Annabelle,” Mason wrote. “AB Baby. AB Mae. Cooper might always call her ‘baby’ (or Moana)… we’ll see.”

Mason continued, “She’s doing a great job being a baby so far. Eating, sleeping, pooping, all that, and we just love her so.”

Hallmark Colleagues Celebrate Ginna Claire Mason’s Birth Announcement

Mason waited until March 6 to share her pregnancy publicly, having suffered a miscarriage nearly a year prior, which she first revealed on the “A Time to Live” podcast. The Broadway star, who’s best known for her multi-year run as Glinda in “Wicked,” called 2022 “one of the most challenging years of my life, in ways I never expected.”

Mason said on the podcast that she leaned into her faith to get through the “profound sadness.” She also said filming “A Holiday Spectacular” became one of the highlights of her year, which also included the loss of multiple family members including her grandmother. When she appeared at the movie’s New York City premiere and event to kick off Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” in October 2022, she was already expecting baby Annabelle, but didn’t share the news on social media until a few weeks before her delivery.

Multiple Hallmark colleagues celebrated Mason’s baby news on her birth announcement post, which drew “likes” from actors including Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Wes Brown, and Taylor Cole.

Nikki DeLoach excitedly commented, “Ahhhhh!!! She’s here!!! Congratulations! What an Angel. So happy for you!”

Rachel Boston wrote, “Oh my goodness!!!! Welcome to the world, precious Annabelle!!!! 💓💓💓”

Tony nominee Laura Osnes, a fellow Broadway star who’s starred in multiple Hallmark movies, wrote, “I’m melting!!! What an angel, congratulations! Well done, mama!”

Other Hallmark Stars Have Shared Baby News This Spring, Too

Mason’s happy news is part of a mini baby boom happening this month among Hallmark actors.

On April 2, real-life Hallmark couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell welcomed their second baby, too — a girl they named Lorelai Grace Donnell. When Murin’s most recent Hallmark movie, “In Merry Measure,” premiered in November, she tweeted that she found out she was expecting while filming the movie and her colleagues were among the first to know.

Like Mason, Murin is a Broadway star and also endured a miscarriage, though it happened before the birth of her first child, daughter Cecily. In late 2016, Murin suffered the loss when she was eight weeks pregnant, according to the New York Times, while attempting to land the role of Elsa in Disney’s Broadway adaptation of “Frozen.” She did land the part, and put her hopes of starting a family on hold, eventually welcoming Cecily two years ago.

Meanwhile, another Hallmark couple — Alvina August and Marco Grazzini — announced on April 7 that they are expecting their first baby in August 2023. Grazzini, who stars in this week’s “Hearts in the Game,” told Digital Journal this month that he “can’t wait” for the baby’s arrival.