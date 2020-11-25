Where Was ‘Good Morning Christmas’ Filmed? See Locations & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel continues its Thanksgiving movie week with Good Morning Christmas. The movie stars Alison Sweeney as Melissa and Marc Blucas as Brian. The movie takes place in a small town, but where was it filmed? Read on to learn all about the filming locations for Good Morning Christmas.

The movie premieres on Wednesday, November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and then will re-air multiple times this season. To see the full schedule, just go to this webpage and click on Showtimes.

‘Good Morning Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was originally called A Bright and Merry Christmas before the name was changed. It was filmed in Canada.

#CountdowntoChristmas just got merrier! See Melissa and Brian’s story during the @hallmarkchannel Original Movie Premiere of #GoodMorningChristmas! starring @ali_sweeney and #MarcBlucas. Watch it with us on Wednesday Nov 25 at 8pm/7c! pic.twitter.com/pfEZznUlGi — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) October 18, 2020

In an interview with HNMag, Nicole Oliver (who plays Jennifer in the movie) said the movie filmed from mid-September to the beginning of October in Vancouver. She said they took COVID-19 precautions very seriously while filming, including wearing masks between scenes.

As suspected, Alison Sweeney confirms she and Marc Blucas are the stars of Hallmark's A BRIGHT AND MERRY CHRISTMAS, which starts filming today. 📸 https://t.co/d8bcRmGOz5 pic.twitter.com/yFTjCaud2s — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 14, 2020

Oliver said that Sweeney and Blucas were frequently making the script their own and really elevating it while they filmed. She said: “This was a team effort to take what was there and honor it while bringing our personalities into it and making it feel a little more zingy. The combination of the different personalities took it to another level.”

Matthew James Dowden, who also plays James in the movie, shared this photo while doing ADR for the movie in late October:

Riley Weston, who wrote the screenplay, shared this photo of her bedroom decorated for Christmas and said that it was nothing compared to the sets on the movie.

Sweeney shared that the movie will have some skating scenes.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Two squabbling TV hosts are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearance, they discover that there’s more to each other than they thought.”

Marc Blucas plays Brian. He and Alison Sweeney recently starred in Hallmark’s The Irresistible Blueberry Farm.

He has numerous credits to his name including Knight and Day (with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz), Holiday for Heroes (Hallmark), Meet Dave (with Eddie Murphy), The Alamo, We Were Soldiers (with Mel Gibson), Pleasantville, First Daughter, Animals, and more than 30 films total. On the TV side, his many credits include The Fix, Dietland, Underground, Killer Women, Operation Christmas (on Hallmark), Miss Christmas (Hallmark), Necessary Roughness, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Riley), House, Blue Bloods, CSI, Castle, Clueless, and more. In August he starred in Season for Love on Hallmark.

Alison Sweeney plays Melissa. You may remember her from the Murder She Baked series, which Hallmark fans loved. Her credits also include Days of Our Lives (Sami Brady), Christmas at Holly Lodge, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Love on the Air, Second Chances, Mercy, Bay State, A Brand New Life (Christy), Family Man (Rosie), Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Chronicle Mysteries (Alex), and much more.

Barbara Pollard is Ginny Roman. She was in All of My Heart: The Wedding in 2018. Her other credits include Mom & Me (and Everyone Online) (Janet), All of My Heart: Inn Love (Alice), iZombie, Chesapeake Shores, The Birthday Wish, Supernatural, Harvest Moon, All of My Heart, The Killing, The Outer Limits, and more.

Nicole Oliver is Jennifer. She’s the voice of many animated characters, such as Princess Celestia on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Her other acting credits include The Man in the High Castle (Zina), A Family Christmas Gift, The Hollow, Picture a Perfect Christmas, Super Monsters, Christmas on Holly Lane, NarcoLeap (Helen Atkins), A Gift for Christmas, Bob the Builder, Nexo Knights, and much more.

Ian Collins is Tyler. His many credits include Snowpiercer (Tristan in Season 2), On the 12th Date of Christmas (Alastair), The Killer in the Guest House, You’re Bacon Me Crazy (Andy), Project Blue Book, The Magicians, Mingle All the Way, Beyond, A Christmas to Remember, The 100, and more.

Jay Brazeau (third from the left above) is Stan Roman. He’s Tramell on Garage Sale Mysteries for 13 episodes. His other credits include Five Star Christmas (Walter), Noelle (Santa), Unspeakable, The Dragon Prince, Finding Santa, Christmas Homecoming, Rogue, The Exorcist, Drik Gently’s, Bates Motel, I Do I Do I Do, Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, Jinxed, Cedar Cove (Mayor Louie Hanson), Mr. Young, Supernatural, Harper’s Island, The Cramp Twins, Sitting Ducks, Cold Squad (Sam Fisher for 52 episodes in the late 1990s), voices for numerous animated series, The Odyssey (Sy), and much more.

Kayla Heller (second from the right above) is Lexie. Her credits include The Order (Selena for 11 episodes), Fashionably Yours, Sweet Mountain Christmas, SnowComing, and more.

Matthew James Dowden (above left) is James. His credits include Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, iZombie, Mystery 101, A Brush with Love, Hint of Love, A Twist of Christmas, A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Flash, Hailey Dean Mystery, and more.

Kat Ruston plays Christy. She has numerous camera and lighting credits for many shows. In the acting arena, her many credits include The 100 (Miranda/Sierra Royal Guard), Altered Carbon, Desolate, A Godwink Christmas, The Followers, Elysium, True Justice, and more.

