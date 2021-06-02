‘Good Witch’ Cast Comments on New LGBTQ Storyline

Hallmark’s hit series “Good Witch” just kicked off a new LGBTQ romance in its most recent episode. The cast shared their thoughts about the new romance while they were live-tweeting during the episode.

Cast & Crew Confirmed This is a Blossoming LGBTQ Storyline

The new LGBTQ romance is developing between Joy and firefighter Zoey, who was just introduced in the latest episode. Kat Barrell portrays Joy and Kyana Teresa portrays Zoey. In the episode, while Stephanie and Joy were renovating, Joy got her arm stuck and they had to call the fire department. A firefighter named Zoey helped her, and the two really seemed to hit it off.

Sparks are starting to fly between Joy @KatBarrell and Zoey @KyanaTeresa. We can’t wait to see what happens next! #Goodies ✨ pic.twitter.com/jumzpWAFKb — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) May 31, 2021

The two ran into each other again at a kitchen store and seemed to have a romantic connection that’s going to only grow stronger over the next few episodes.

While some fans were debating about whether or not this is going to be a new romance, the actors’ live-tweeting revealed that it definitely is.

Teresa tweeted: “Well that’s one fire I definitely won’t be putting out! @KatBarrell #joey #goodwitch #goodies” and Barrell replied: “burning upppppp.”

Teresa later tweeted a message clearly indicating that Joy and Zoey are going to be a couple: “Thank you everyone on the #GoodWitch team for an amazing intro episode. Thank you @hallmarkchannel for showing diversity & inclusion on screen. Thank you @KatBarrell for being a perfect scene partner. Thank you #Goodies for the love. We will not let you down. #loveislove”

Thank you everyone on the #GoodWitch team for an amazing intro episode. Thank you @hallmarkchannel for showing diversity & inclusion on screen. Thank you @KatBarrell for being a perfect scene partner. Thank you #Goodies for the love. We will not let you down. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ #loveislove — Kyana Teresa (@KyanaTeresa) May 31, 2021

And a writer for “Good Witch” tweeted, “Y’all are busy watching the Mare of Easttown, while we’re over here introducing a queer character on a Hallmark show.”

Y’all are busy watching the Mare of Easttown, while we’re over here introducing a queer character on a Hallmark show. 🌈 https://t.co/w9ffZldkjM — Deanna Shumaker (@deannashumaker) May 31, 2021

Hallmark also confirmed on social media that this is an authentic love story they believe viewers will truly resonate with.

Fans loved seeing the two together.

They’re even planning a special live-tweet event for next week’s “Good Witch” called the Bow Tie Brigade.

The ‘Good Witch’ Showrunner Said Joy & Zoey’s Relationship Is Loosely Based on Real Life

“Good Witch” showrunner Darin Goldberg tweeted that Zoey and Joy’s relationship is loosely based on real life.

Goldberg wrote, “Can I play… or would that be cheating? I will say it’s loosely based on something that happened in real life… well, at least part of it is. Did that clear things up :) #GoodWitch #Goodies @KatBarrell #Joey @reallycb @hallmarkchannel”

Can I play… or would that be cheating? I will say it’s loosely based on something that happened in real life… well, at least part of it is. Did that clear things up :) #GoodWitch #Goodies @KatBarrell #Joey @reallycb @hallmarkchannel — Darin Goldberg (@1daring1) May 30, 2021

Goldberg also shared that Teresa was originally reading for a smaller part, but when he saw her audition he knew she’d be perfect for Zoey.

Goldberg wrote, “Since Kyana let “slip” I’ve got the inside info, my 1st behind the scenes secret is about her. Kyana read for a much smaller part in the season premiere, but when I saw her audition I thought she’d be perfect for Zoey…and I was right :) #GoodWitch @KyanaTeresa @KatBarrell #Joey”

Since Kyana let “slip” I’ve got the inside info, my 1st behind the scenes secret is about her. Kyana read for a much smaller part in the season premiere, but when I saw her audition I thought she’d be perfect for Zoey…and I was right :) #GoodWitch @KyanaTeresa @KatBarrell #Joey https://t.co/k3BnYpAQxO — Darin Goldberg (@1daring1) May 29, 2021

This was Teresa’s first live-tweet session during a “Good Witch” episode, and she shared this photo showing her cat sitting on her lap while she was tweeting.

Teresa’s previous credits before “Good Witch” include “Cooking Up Love,” “Love’s Match,” “The Wedding Planners,” “Rising Suns,” “Utopia Falls,” “Double Holiday,” “The Christmas Temp,” “Matchmaker Mysteries,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Christmas Catch,” and more.

Barrell’s previous credits include “Wynonna Earp” (Nicole Haught), “Workin’ Moms,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Lace Placid: Legacy,” “A Nutcracker Christmas,” “Saving Hope,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Reign,” and more.

