‘Good Witch’ Reunion Announcement Intensifies Fans’ Hopes for Reboot

Three years after their last season aired, members of the cast of Hallmark‘s popular series “Good Witch” will reunite to make a little magic together again.

On September 25, 2024, People magazine revealed that four members of the “Good Witch” cast — Catherine Bell, James Denton, Catherine Disher and Sarah Power — will reunite at Christmas Con, a fan convention for lovers of holiday movies, held in New Jersey from December 13 – 15.

The “Good Witch” announcement, along with Bell and Denton’s new holiday movie together, has boosted fans’ hopes for a “Good Witch” series reboot or movie.

‘Good Witch’ Cast Members Reunion Revealed as Netflix Drops Franchise from Catalog

“Good Witch” began in 2008 as a movie franchise that later inspired the Hallmark Channel series, which aired for seven seasons, from 2015 to 2021. The 12 movies and popular series chronicled the everyday adventures of Cassie Nightingale, played by Bell, a highly-intuitive mom who moved to a small town with her equally intuitive daughter, played by Bailee Madison, who left the series after the fifth season.

On September 25, Bell excitedly shared the mini reunion news on Instagram, writing, “ITS OFFICIAL!!!!!!!! Christmas Con NJ 2024. And with @official.james.denton @sarahspower and #CathyDisher !!!”

All four primary cast members scheduled to attend will appear the full three days of the convention, conducting fan meet-and-greets, photo ops and discussion panels. Fans, nicknamed “Goodies,” were thrilled by the news, hoping others might join — especially Kat Barrell, who appeared in the last two seasons — and that the reunion signals more to come from the cast.

One fan wrote on Instagram,”OMG crying!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS @thats4ent ❤️😭❤️❤️ It’s the best Christmas present #GOODIES have received lately ❤️ Hope next one is a #GOODWITCH Christmas Movie”

Hallmark Media has not nixed the idea of an onscreen reunion; leadership has changed since the show ended, with programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly joining in 2022. That summer, according to TV Line, she told reporters that continuing the franchise wasn’t out of the question.

She said, “As far as ‘Good Witch,’ I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP. I can’t announce anything specific about that.”

That same year, Denton also told TV Insider that he suspected “Good Witch” might return in some way.

“I think there’s a chance,” he said. “I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it.”

Meanwhile, according to What’s On Netflix, all seven seasons of “Good Witch” will be removed from the streamer on September 30 along with many other series. Bell confirmed this in an Instagram comment but said the franchise would move to Hallmark+, the company’s new and improved streamer. All seven seasons are now available to stream there, as are the “Good Witch” movies.

Catherine Bell & James Denton Reuniting Onscreen for Another ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’ Movie

Though it wasn’t technically a “Good Witch” reunion, 2023’s repairing of Bell and Denton as a newly-engaged couple in “Christmas on Cherry Lane” excited many fans. The duo is back in 2024 for one of three new Hallmark+ movies that extend that movie’s storyline, which followed three families living in the same house during different decades.

Bell and Denton will appear in “Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane,” premiering on the streaming service on December 12. Much like the original movie, viewers will see an ensemble cast with three different eras represented, though it’s not clear yet how they’re all connected.

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie says: “In 1960, Eli (Bejamin Ayres) and Penny (Erica Durance) take in Eli’s curmudgeonly father, Walter (Serge Houde), and are forced to navigate some tricky family waters to get through the holidays while also working on a Christmas themed time capsule for son Alex’s school project. In 1998, we see Regina (Bell) and Nelson’s (Denton) first meeting: stuck together when a blizzard strands Nelson in Regina’s home on Christmas Eve. In 2015, Jessie (Julie Gonazlo) faces a big challenge while planning her sister’s last-minute Christmas Eve wedding — the officiant is Tim (Ryan Rottman), her high school sweetheart, whom she hasn’t seen in almost 20 years.”

The announcement of another movie with Bell and Denton has fans hoping Hallmark is able to magically bring the full cast back together for a “Good Witch” reboot.

One Goodie wrote on Instagram, “Awesome 🔥🔥🔥 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 I must admit for a second they are. I thought it was good witch coming back. I could definitely go for 100 seasons or 200 seasons or 300 seasons good witch yes but this one I’m excited about it…!!!!!!! Congrats looking forward to 🍿 🍵 🫖 💯🎶💅🏽”

Another, like many others, chimed in, “excited! But please help bring more good witch 🧙 💚”