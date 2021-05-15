What Time & Channel Does ‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 1 Premiere?

The premiere of “Good Witch” season 7 is almost here. But how you can watch the newest season of the Hallmark series? What time and channel is it airing on TV? Read on for all the details about “Good Witch” season 7 episode 1.

See When & Where ‘Good Witch’ Is Airing Its First Episode

“Good Witch” premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Sunday, May 16. The episode will be one hour long. Just before “Good Witch” airs, you can watch an encore of Hallmark’s new movie, “Sweet Carolina.” After the premiere episode airs, stick around to watch a marathon of “The Golden Girls.”

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

About the Premiere Episode

Good Witch Season 7 Teaser: It's a Family AffairHere's your first look at Good Witch Season 7 in this official tease!! 2021-04-17T14:01:26Z

The first episode of Season 7 is called “The Party.” The synopsis reads: “Cassie and Sam’s much overdue date doesn’t go as planned when they end up stranded on an island and make a surprising discovery. Meanwhile, plans are in overdrive for Abigail and Donovan’s engagement party.”

The overall synopsis for the new season reads: “A new Merriwick mystery to unravel has Cassie, Abigail and Joy reflecting on their pasts and learning how life events have impacted them. Along with the usual Middleton fun, new relationships, personal challenges and romance are in store.”

You can watch a sneak peek below.

Catherine Bell talked with OnTVToday about what to expect in the new season. For one thing, we’ll be seeing more magic this time.

“Three witchy cousins are brewing things up, and we’ve been reintroducing the level of magic we had in the movies. That’s been fun, because we’d gotten away from that,” she said.

There will also be a Grease-themed episode.

“It should be a delight for fans to see us in those different roles,” she said. “The costumes and sets were amazing.”

She said that Cassie will be “a little more Sandy” in the episode. She said: “Remember when Olivia Newton-John wore the black tights at the end of the movie?”

Looking Back at Season 6

When Season 6 ended, Adam and Stephanie had decided to end their relationship after Adam accepted a mission in South Africa. He had debated proposing to her, but ultimately they decided to break up despite being in love.

Joy and Donna won a bid for a Vermont job that Donna was excited about, but Joy wanted to turn down so she could stay in Middleton.

Donovan and Abigail decided to ignore the curse and stop trying to solve the riddle, but Sam found a clue in the Merriwick painting. When Joy broke a bird figurine passed down through her side of the family, she found the missing diamond ring inside. All three jewels were put in the drawers of the music box, revealing a secret drawer with the engagement ring that Roderick Davenport used when proposing to Patience Merriwick. She had turned down the proposal, starting the curse. Donovan used the ring to propose to Abigail, she said yes, and the curse was broken.

We also learned Abigail, Joy, and Cassie all received small velvet bags filled with dirt. The three have no idea what those bags mean, and the mystery will carry on into the new season.

