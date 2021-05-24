‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 2 Review & Recap: The Shell

“Good Witch” season 7 episode 2 was a lighthearted Hallmark episode that quickly resolved the cliffhanger involving George, and helped some characters find closure from previous storylines. The most compelling mystery of the season so far still involves the purple bags of dirt and exactly what they mean. Fans received more clues about this mystery again this week.

The second episode of “Good Witch” season 7 was a slower-paced episode that was light on drama and heavy on friendship- and family-building.

This is a review and recap of “Good Witch” Season 7 Episode 2, so there will be SPOILERS.

George Was Friends with Their Great-Grandmother

When the episode begins, we learn that George was the one behind the purple bags of dirt. It’s especially confusing that no one guessed or even had an inkling that it might have been him.

The first thing George reveals is that he knew Laurel, their great-grandmother. In fact, they were really close friends.

“I met Laurel when I was 17. She hired me to repaint the gazebo… When it was done, I started taking care of the yard… Laurel told me the dirt came from the original Merriwick farm in England,” he shared.

He said he wasn’t supposed to give the three of them the pouches until the next red halo moon, and figuring out what the pouches were for is part of the journey they’re supposed to take.

It’s fascinating to see such advice come from long-gone member of the Merriwick family. Cassie is the one who normally delves out this type of good-natured advice, so to see the advice being given to her instead is quite the role-reversal.

The Davenport Family Finds Peace

The next day, Donovan appears with a donut and coffee and a big apology to Abigail. She quickly forgives him, and that resolves the tension from the week before. There’s no longer a question of whether these two will break up. They’re quickly back on the same page.

Donovan reveals that his brother lost his job a week ago, and they’re having a big family dinner later. At the dinner, Daniel makes a really nice toast to Donovan. He then tells the family that the President is going to endorse his candidate. Not able to take the lies, Donovan can’t hold back and reveals that his brother was fired. The next day though, he feels guilty about the whole thing. But Daniel comes by and thanks him for telling everyone the truth. It looks like they might finally be on the path to getting along again.

Meanwhile, their mom finally realizes that pitting the brothers against each other their entire lives was the wrong choice. So it looks like the entire family is going to start finding some peace.

Adam’s Reunion with Eileen Has an Unexpected Twist

Eileen surprises Adam with a spontaneous visit a week before they’re leaving on the mission trip. Adam tells her that he feels uncomfortable because Stephanie lives there and he doesn’t want her to feel bad about Eileen being in town. Although Eileen takes that news pretty well, you have to wonder if she’s a little bothered by it all.

But later, she shows up at Stephanie’s coffee shop, and saves her from spilling a plate that she’s carrying. The two get along right away and Stephanie figures out who she is based on the bracelet she’s wearing. Eileen confesses that her friend was worried about making his ex uncomfortable. Stephanie reveals who she is and is really nice about the whole thing.

The two actresses handled this awkward scene really well. It felt authentic, like something we might actually witness in real life.

Later, Adam visits Stephanie at the bistro and wants to know what she thought of Eileen. Stephanie, as it turns out, is handling everything exceptionally well. But Adam’s not, and he ends things with Eileen. At the 50s party, he tries to get back together with Stephanie, but she’s not interested. She says she really misses him, but she has to figure out what she’s missing in her own life, just like Adam did. She even indicates that she doesn’t want Adam to wait around for her. It seems like he missed his chance, and she’s moved on.

I hadn’t expected things to play out this way, and had guessed that Adam was leaving the show. Instead, “Good Witch” surprises fans with an unexpected twist to Adam and Stephanie’s story. Stephanie’s choice was definitely the wise one. Adam found someone else and didn’t want to be with her until Stephanie was happy with her own life again. He flip-flopped a little too much when it came to her. In the end, she’s probably better off on her own and finding someone new.

A Missed Proposal Is Quickly Resolved

Sam just hired Hillcrest’s first cardiothoracic surgeon: Dr. Monica McBride. Turns out that she’s Grant Collins’ girlfriend! But when Grant proposes to her, she runs away rather than saying yes. She later tells Cassie that she had a heart transplant five years ago and she doesn’t know if accepting the proposal would be fair to him. She says they’ve talked a lot, and Grant’s still OK with it.

This storyline is quickly resolved, when she returns to Grant at the end of the episode, ready to start a life with him. It’s a really cute scene, since it happens while they’re playing songs from “Grease.” Hopefully, we’ll be seeing more of these two characters in the future.

Vincent Has a New Purpose in Life

Vincent is planning on meeting his birth mother, but since her phone is disconnected, he and Cassie are going to have to take a road trip to see her. Sadly, she’s not at her home anymore, but they meet a teenage boy named Michael who’s a foster child and living at the home now. He tells Vincent that he’s not going to be there much longer.

Gage Munroe, who plays Michael, is a really good actor. He does a great job of portraying someone who’s trying to hide how sad he feels about being in the foster system and leaving yet another home. I’m really interested to see how they build his and Vincent’s “big brother” relationship in the coming episodes.

The Mystery Continues

Of course, the mystery of the dirt and the shells is a running theme in this episode. To me, this is the most compelling part of the season so far.

Cassie takes Joy and Abigail to the beach where she found the stone symbol that Joy made in the sand as a kid. Joy tells them it was the last time that she, her mom, and her dad were all together. But she has no idea why she drew that particular symbol, or what happened to a shell her dad found with a unique marking on it.

They weren’t supposed to learn who gave them the bags until the red halo moon, and this is going to be the first once since 1913.

Joy later reveals that she had another dream, but it took her back to the same place again, when her dreams usually progress. So something unusual is definitely afoot, and it appears to involve the Merriwicks’ past.

Movie Night Was Really Cute

Another underlying theme of the episode was 50s movie night, where everyone dressed up like they were in the “Grease” movie. Based on some cast discussions and previews, I had expected movie night to play an even bigger role in the episode than it did. But it was still fun to see everyone in their costumes, having fun.

The episode ends with everyone dancing to Grease songs, and that was a night, lighthearted way to conclude the episode. This wasn’t an episode where anything too serious was at stake, but quite a few unresolved relationship issues found happy conclusions, advancing multiple characters’ arcs.

