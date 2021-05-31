‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 3 Review: Middleton Welcomes New Romances

“Good Witch” season 7 episode 3 introduced new romances, brought back a favorite character, and even welcomed a new baby! A lot happened in this episode, and the actors carried out each scene with the warmth and authenticity that Hallmark “Good Witch” viewers know and love.

This is a “Good Witch” season 7 episode 3 review and recap, so there will be SPOILERS below.

Cassie Had a Short, Heartfelt Reunion, While the Magical Mystery Was a Background Story This Week

The episode begins with Sam finding Cassie hard at work at 3 a.m., preparing for Grace’s return. We learn that she’s been in Spain for the last six months. Fans have been excited about seeing her ever since news of her return was announced last week. She hasn’t been on the show since Season 5, when she graduated from high school and went off to college.

While Cassie and Joy are talking, Cassie gives her a bracelet that Joy’s mom made. Joy then reveals that she’s figured out what the symbol from the shells on the beach means. She thinks the symbol is meant for protection. All they have to do is figure out what they need protecting from. Unfortunately, this is really all we saw of the big magical mystery this week. I was hoping for more revelations in each episode, but I guess we’ll have to wait until next week to learn more.

The episode did, however, include quite a few flashbacks from when Cassie was pregnant with Grace and when Grace was a little girl. Cassie’s thinking about the past a lot while they prepare for Clare’s baby shower.

But just a few minutes into the new episode, fans’ excitement about Grace coming home to visit and seeing her again is dashed. Cassie gets a text from Grace telling her that she’s not coming home because she got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to intern at a fashion house in Milan. Catherine Bell does a great job in this scene, showing how she’s trying to remain upbeat and not reveal just how heartbroken she is feeling.

Abigail has her own great opportunity disappear in this episode too. Her flower shop is sold to Flower Universe for a large sum of money, and she plans to use that to start her own ad agency. But at the last minute, the group changes its mind and she’s back where she started.

Clare, meanwhile, goes into labor a week early. Thankfully the show doesn’t make us watch a full birth scene (which happened at Martha’s home.) We do get some good news that Clare, Dylan, and baby Tommy are moving to Middleton and will be a regular part of the show moving forward!

Awwwww man I love you so much @reallycb 💕💕💕💕💕💕 have missed our Grace and Cassie ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/JmiKgjxMeO — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) May 31, 2021

At the end of the episode, Grace calls Cassie on Facetime. For less than a minute, we get to see Grace again. Although I had hoped we’d see more of Grace in this episode, it was nice to see her, even if it was just for a couple of minutes.

Adam Is Struggling with His Own Future

#Goodies are you hopeful that George #PeterMacNeill and Adam @scottcavalheiro are able to save the church? Fingers Crossed!🤞 pic.twitter.com/rQrCau8OPf — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) May 31, 2021

Adam meanwhile is struggling. He doesn’t have mission work, a job, or Stephanie. The chaplain who replaced him is still working at the hospital, and Adam just feels lost.

So later, he visits a local church and finds George there. George shares that no one uses this church anymore, the land was just sold, and the church is about to be torn down. Adam figures out that if they can get the church declared a historical landmark, he and George can save it. Martha explains those plans aren’t going to work, but they might consider simply moving the church. That’s an intriguing idea.

It Looks Like the Donovan & Daniel Storyline Is Resolved

Nervous about the social media being run by Daniel #Goodies #GoodWitch #GoodEarpers — Hallmark Channels’ Bubbly Sesh Podcast🎧🎙 (@thebubblysesh) May 31, 2021

Adam’s not the only one struggling with his career choices. Donovan’s brother, Daniel, is still in town, struggling with the fallout of being fired. He wants to create a social media presence so his brother will be ready to run for governor when the time is right. I really like seeing Daniel and Donovan getting along. The two actors have great chemistry and seem to have an authentic brother-brother connection.

But once Donovan realizes what’s involved in running a social media account, he and Abigail are both against it. Daniel just wants to share more candid moments from their lives, but Donovan puts his foot down and says no. Knowing how social media works, this is the wrong move for Donovan. But instead, they figure out a way to give Daniel something else to do that doesn’t involve their own campaign. Donovan tells his brother that he found Daniel a job running a mayoral campaign in Winslow. Daniel’s not too happy about this because he says it’s the “minor leagues” compared to what he was doing before. But they think this is a great opportunity for him to get his confidence and “swagger” back, so Daniel reconsiders. I’m guessing this might be Daniel’s last episode.

Stephanie & Joy Have Their Own Meet-Cutes

#Goodies what do you think of Stephanie @KyleeEvansItsMe bumping into the new guy? Could this turn into something more? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/J7VXArwV9g — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) May 31, 2021

Stephanie and Joy each have their own meet-cutes in this episode, and it’s a great opportunity to compare and contrast how different personality types find love. Stephanie literally runs into a new guy in town while he’s riding his bike. They share some playful banter, and it’s the traditional “we didn’t get along when we first met” storyline. Later, she signs up for a French class and it turns out that he’s the teacher.

Stephanie knows the way to a man's heart. #Goodies pic.twitter.com/AJ8NKmt3yE — Chad Maurice (@ChadMaurice_) May 31, 2021

The writers did a good job of creating a witty dialogue between the two. They later find common ground and Stephanie realizes she was being too harsh on him.

Sparks are starting to fly between Joy @KatBarrell and Zoey @KyanaTeresa. We can’t wait to see what happens next! #Goodies ✨ pic.twitter.com/jumzpWAFKb — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) May 31, 2021

In a different scene while Stephanie and Joy are renovating, Joy gets her arm stuck and they have to call the fire department. A firefighter named Zoey helps her, and the two really seem to hit it off.

Joy getting stuck in the wall and meeting Firefighter Zoey Taylor! #Joey #Goodies pic.twitter.com/f7whYM4zKP — eliSabeth 🎩 (@elisabeth00Lis) May 31, 2021

The two run into each other again at a kitchen store and seem to have a possible romantic connection. In contrast to Stephanie’s meet-cute, Zoey and Joy are having a far less rocky start. It’s kind of fun to see the contrast between these two potential relationships that are just starting out.

