WATCH: ‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Trailer Teases New Mysteries

The new season of Hallmark’s Good Witch is coming soon in May, right on the heels of the When Calls the Heart finale. A teaser trailer has just been released, hinting at new mysteries for 2021.

The Trailer Teases New Mysteries for Season 7

Good Witch Season 7 Teaser: It's a Family AffairHere's your first look at Good Witch Season 7 in this official tease!! 2021-04-17T14:01:26Z

The teaser trailer, shared by TV Fanatic, teases new mysteries for Season 7. The new season begins Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

There are some interesting moments in the trailer, including this shot that kicks off the teaser.

We’ll be exploring the mystery of the purple velvet bags more.

Along with other mysteries, like the one seen in this screenshot.

There will also be a mystery involving a blood-red moon.

Catherine Bell, who portrays Cassie, hinted at this storyline on Instagram:

Of course, Sam and Cassie are still going strong.

Filming for the new season finished in February.

When the new season’s premiere date was announced, Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a press release: “More than a decade after first meeting Cassie and the colorful characters of Middleton, viewers continue to be enchanted by their stories. The new season has more magic, love and adventure in store for viewers than ever before and we’re excited to share it with fans.”

The press release notes about the new season:

The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie (Bell), Abigail (Power) and Joy (Barrell) at the end of last season mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel that leads them reflecting on their pasts and how learning how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun viewers have come to love, new relationships, personal challenges, and romance are in store, making season seven one fans will never forget.

Looking Back at Season 6

When Season 6 ended, Adam and Stephanie had decided to end their relationship after Adam accepted a mission in South Africa. He had debated proposing to her, but ultimately they decided to break up despite being in love.

Joy and Donna won a bid for a Vermont job that Donna was excited about, but Joy wanted to turn down so she could stay in Middleton.

Donovan and Abigail decided to ignore the curse and stop trying to solve the riddle, but Sam found a clue in the Merriwick painting. When Joy broke a bird figurine passed down through her side of the family, she found the missing diamond ring inside. All three jewels were put in the drawers of the music box, revealing a secret drawer with the engagement ring that Roderick Davenport used when proposing to Patience Merriwick. She had turned down the proposal, starting the curse. Donovan used the ring to propose to Abigail, she said yes, and the curse was broken.

We also learned Abigail, Joy, and Cassie all received small velvet bags filled with dirt. The three have no idea what those bags mean, and the mystery will carry on into the new season.

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?